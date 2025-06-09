Buffs Beat

Julian Lewis Excites Colorado Buffaloes Fans With Off-Day Quarterback Training Video

New Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis documented a training session during a summer off-day ahead of his first college football season. The incoming freshman is looking to beat out Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter for the Buffs' starting job.

Jack Carlough

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) and defensive end Arden Walker (53) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis is maximizing his first summer at the college level as he competes for the Colorado Buffaloes' starting quarterback job.

On Friday, the former five-star prospect posted a video on his YouTube channel documenting an off-day throwing session at CU's indoor practice facility. Lewis worked with private quarterback coach Sean McEvoy while showcasing his arm strength and ability to complete passes outside the pocket.

Led by new strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey, Lewis and the Buffs are currently navigating summer workouts, but the freshman quarterback was sure to use an off day to improve his craft.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Lewis' workout video drew plenty of positive comments from fans and supporters as well.

"Juju, loving the growth," the top comment read on YouTube. "You are the future. This program is in your hands. Take it and win king."

After the workout, McEvoy shared the story of how he met Lewis at a youth/high school camp in Atlanta hosted by former NFL quarterback Michael Vick.

"About halfway through, we pulled the fourth-grade Julian Lewis up into the high school camp, and I think he was like a top-three performer with the high school guys," McEvoy said. "Early on, how consistent he was, how strong his mechanics were, the foundation he had built early on was just different. And then obviously just continuing to put the work in and continue to build."

The 17-year-old Lewis played only three seasons at Carrollton High School in Georgia before enrolling early this past semester for CU's spring camp, where he worked alongside 22-year-old senior Kaidon Salter and junior Ryan Staub within the quarterback room. As Lewis' first college season looms, McEvoy said he's excited to watch the young quarterback grow in Boulder.

"I just want to see what it looks like at the collegiate level, build off the things he did in high school, obviously super productive," McEvoy said. "(Lewis) pretty much did everything you could do on the high school field. Now, it's just take the next step and rise up to a new challenge."

During Lewis' latest workout video, Salter, a transfer from Liberty, was seen throwing to Colorado wide receivers on the other half of the practice field. Because Salter has four years of experience at the college level, he's widely considered the favorite to earn Colorado's starting quarterback job. However, coach Deion Sanders isn't rushing to name Shedeur Sanders' successor.

"Ain't nobody care about that, because I may change my mind tomorrow," Deion Sanders said after Colorado's spring game. "So what benefits us to name a guy now? What does that do for us as a team? Nothing. That may do something for you guys (media), so you can have something to talk about, but that don't do nothing for us. It does nothing for us. I'm not doing that. Matter of fact, I don't even know who's going to be that guy right now, anyway."

