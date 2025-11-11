What the Analytics Say About Julian Lewis’ Impressive First Start For Colorado
When the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders flipped five-star quarterback Julian Lewis from USC, expectations were huge. They only got bigger after two full seasons with Shedeur Sanders leading the offense.
Lewis had big shoes to fill, especially in a program always under the national spotlight. That spotlight got even brighter Saturday when he made his first career start.
Despite the loss, Lewis didn’t just meet expectations against West Virginia — in many ways, he exceeded them.
The Buffaloes came up short, 29-22, but Lewis still put on a solid show. He threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns, completing just under 65 percent of his passes. The numbers weren’t crazy, but he kept Colorado in the game until the end.
Even better, he looked comfortable out there. He wasn’t afraid to go through the middle, stayed calm under pressure, and didn’t flinch against West Virginia’s blitzes. For a freshman in his first start, that’s a really encouraging sign.
Lewis didn’t play like a freshman finding his footing. He played like the future of Colorado football. After Saturday, it’s easy to see why Sanders might have already found the quarterback to lead the next era in Boulder.
How Did Julian Lewis Hold Up Under Pressure Against West Virginia?
Lewis didn’t just play well — he showed poise in situations that would rattle most young quarterbacks. The Mountaineers brought pressure all game long, throwing a lot at him to test his composure.
According to Pro Football Focus, he completed 11 of 15 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown when facing pressure. He also recorded three “big-time throws,” which PFF defines as passes made at the highest level of difficulty and impact.
Those numbers tell the story of a quarterback who didn’t just survive the blitz — he thrived under it. For a freshman making his first start, Lewis showed maturity, accuracy, and calm that should have Colorado fans excited about what’s ahead.
Unlike Colorad quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub, Lewis consistently moved the ball downfield for the Buffaloes. But he didn’t just move it — he attacked the middle of the field, and he did it with efficiency.
According to PFF, Lewis went a perfect 7-for-7 for 115 yards and a touchdown on intermediate throws. He showed confidence and timing you don’t often see from a freshman in his first start.
It was the kind of performance that showed just how advanced his feel for the game already is. Lewis proved he’s more than a strong arm — he’s a quarterback who can read defenses and stay composed.
If this debut was any sign of what’s ahead, Colorado’s offense is in good hands going into the offseason. Up next for Colorado is a bye week, followed by a matchup with the Arizona State Sun Devils on Nov. 22.