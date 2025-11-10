Julian Lewis Earns Surprising Grade In First Colorado Buffaloes Start
The Colorado Buffaloes lost to the West Virginia Mountaineers, falling to a 3-7 record and going 1-6 in Big 12 play. While the Buffaloes lost, several players stood out, including true freshman quarterback Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis.
Lewis was the highest graded Colorado Buffaloes’ player against the Mountaineers, per Pro Football Focus. Lewis played 75 snaps, earning a 79.4. For PFF grades, a 79-84 is considered “very good” and a 68-78 is “above average.” Lewis's 79.4 grade in his first collegiate start is a big positive regarding the Buffaloes.
Lewis’ First Colorado Buffaloes’ Start
Lewis joined the Colorado Buffaloes as a five-star recruit, and after appearing in just two games before West Virginia, Colorado coach Deion Sanders gave his young quarterback the reins.
In his first start, Lewis finished the game going 22-of-35 for 299 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with a completion percentage of 62.9, which is not bad for his first start, which was notably without starting offensive lineman Jordan Seaton on the field.
Lewis faced a high level of pressure, being sacked seven times in the game. He managed to scramble, avoiding what could have been several more sacks. While Colorado did not win the game, the Buffaloes were in it until the end, avoiding a blowout.
There is still room for improvement, as it was a true freshman’s first start, but his performance against West Virginia showed Lewis has a high ceiling.
"He was a little nervous early on until he got right, but he got out of the pocket, scrambled, did some good things with the ball, threw the ball away. That's some of the best things that he did, so the kid is going to be alright," Sanders said after the game.
“He has to get the ball out quicker. He is going to learn that,” Sanders said. “We got him in the checks, he has to get it out. But he is young. I think he did a phenomenal job for his first start, I really do.”
Lewis is set to start the remaining two games, which would burn his redshirt. The young quarterback showed his potential, and as he continues to develop, he can help lead the Colorado Buffaloes to success in the near future.
Top Graded Colorado Buffaloes’ Against West Virginia
Despite the loss, several Colorado players did step up against the Mountaineers, with five other players recording a grade of over 70.0.
- S, Tawfiq Byard - 78.5
- DT, Brandon Davis-Swain - 76.1
- S, John Slaughter - 74.8
- DB, Preston Hodge - 73.4
- EDGE, London Merritt - 72.0
The Buffaloes have talented players such as sophomore safety Tawfiq Byard, who continues to prove each week that he can play at a high level. Byard missed the first half of the game against West Virginia due to a targeting ejection in the second half against Arizona, and still managed to have the second-highest grade with his effort.
The Colorado Buffaloes are heading into their final bye week before closing out the 2025 season with just two more games. Colorado is officially out of bowl eligibility, and this will be the time for Sanders to evaluate the roster and see what needs to change before next season.
After Colorado returns from the bye, the Buffaloes will face the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field on Nov. 22. The Buffaloes will close the 2025 season on the road against the Kansas State Wildcats on Nov. 29.