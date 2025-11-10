Tawfiq Byard Shares Insight On Colorado Buffaloes' Defensive Growth
Although it came against a much weaker offense, the Colorado Buffaloes' defense took a major step forward in Saturday's 29-22 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.
After giving up 50-plus points in back-to-back losses, defensive coordinator Robert Livingston's unit held West Virginia to a more reasonable 369 yards of total offense and three touchdowns. Defensive backs Preston Hodge and John Slaughter each recorded an interception as well, and lineman Brandon Davis-Swain forced a fumble.
"That's what we do on defense. You want to make turnovers, you want to create turnovers," said safety Tawfiq Byard. "We didn't do too good this year at forcing turnovers. That's getting to the ball, and pre-snap things and stuff like that. All week, we was doing pursuit drills, getting to the ball, and that played a part."
Through 10 games, Colorado's defense has recorded only five interceptions and seven forced fumbles en route to only three wins. Forcing a high number of turnovers will again be key in the Buffs' final two games against the Arizona State Sun Devils and Kansas State Wildcats.
Colorado Playing For Pride
Now out of bowl contention at 3-7, coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs are playing for pride in hopes of finishing the season strong.
"We're playing for pride now," Byard said. "We got to go. We got to play, whatever the score may be, whatever the record may be, however the season's gone, you got to be a man at this point. How much are you going to take before you fight back? And that's where we're at as a team."
Byard has arguably been the brightest spot on Colorado's defense this season. The South Florida transfer leads the Buffs in total tackles (77, including 4.5 for a loss) and also owns one interception and four pass breakups.
"I'm just out there playing with more confidence this season," Byard said. "The defense goes as I go — I like to say it, it's something coaches like to say. If I'm out there making plays, I'm out there being communicative, and I'm talking. Going back to the offense, the other guys on the team are lifted up, and they want to fight now, because they see there's a guy out there fighting. It's my job to come in and make plays and give this defense, this team, something to fight for."
Defensive Outlook For Final Two Games
Byard has done plenty to prove himself this season, but many of his teammates who haven't seen much playing time this season may get an increased look in the final two games. Safety John Slaughter, defensive end London Merritt and defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis stand out as three defenders who'd benefit from a strong final two weeks.
"It's an audition for guys who don't usually play to come in and make a name for themselves, make some plays for next season or whatever the case may be," Byard said. "We just got to finish."