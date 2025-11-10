Buffs Beat

Tawfiq Byard Shares Insight On Colorado Buffaloes' Defensive Growth

Safety Tawfiq Byard shared his thoughts on the Colorado Buffaloes' improved defensive effort in Saturday's loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers, crediting the team's ability to force turnovers as a major key. More growth is needed in the final two games, however.

Jack Carlough

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) celebrates his interception in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) celebrates his interception in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Although it came against a much weaker offense, the Colorado Buffaloes' defense took a major step forward in Saturday's 29-22 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

After giving up 50-plus points in back-to-back losses, defensive coordinator Robert Livingston's unit held West Virginia to a more reasonable 369 yards of total offense and three touchdowns. Defensive backs Preston Hodge and John Slaughter each recorded an interception as well, and lineman Brandon Davis-Swain forced a fumble.

"That's what we do on defense. You want to make turnovers, you want to create turnovers," said safety Tawfiq Byard. "We didn't do too good this year at forcing turnovers. That's getting to the ball, and pre-snap things and stuff like that. All week, we was doing pursuit drills, getting to the ball, and that played a part."

Through 10 games, Colorado's defense has recorded only five interceptions and seven forced fumbles en route to only three wins. Forcing a high number of turnovers will again be key in the Buffs' final two games against the Arizona State Sun Devils and Kansas State Wildcats.

Colorado Playing For Pride

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches the big screen during a replay during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Now out of bowl contention at 3-7, coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs are playing for pride in hopes of finishing the season strong.

"We're playing for pride now," Byard said. "We got to go. We got to play, whatever the score may be, whatever the record may be, however the season's gone, you got to be a man at this point. How much are you going to take before you fight back? And that's where we're at as a team."

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Carter Stoutmire (23) and safety Tawfiq Byard (7) defend an attempt at Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (4) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Byard has arguably been the brightest spot on Colorado's defense this season. The South Florida transfer leads the Buffs in total tackles (77, including 4.5 for a loss) and also owns one interception and four pass breakups.

"I'm just out there playing with more confidence this season," Byard said. "The defense goes as I go — I like to say it, it's something coaches like to say. If I'm out there making plays, I'm out there being communicative, and I'm talking. Going back to the offense, the other guys on the team are lifted up, and they want to fight now, because they see there's a guy out there fighting. It's my job to come in and make plays and give this defense, this team, something to fight for."

Defensive Outlook For Final Two Games

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Naquari Rogers (21) is tackled by Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42), defensive back John Slaughter (13) and linebacker Martavius French (37) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Byard has done plenty to prove himself this season, but many of his teammates who haven't seen much playing time this season may get an increased look in the final two games. Safety John Slaughter, defensive end London Merritt and defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis stand out as three defenders who'd benefit from a strong final two weeks.

"It's an audition for guys who don't usually play to come in and make a name for themselves, make some plays for next season or whatever the case may be," Byard said. "We just got to finish."

