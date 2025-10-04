Buffs Beat

Live Score Updates: Colorado Buffaloes Looking To Repeat History At TCU

For the first time since coach Deion Sanders' debut game, the Colorado Buffaloes will battle the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. This article will be updated with live updates from Colorado's Week 6 game against the Horned Frogs.

Sep 2, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs on the field before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes will look to rekindle some of their 2023 magic when they battle the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday for the first time since coach Deion Sanders' debut win.

Two years after upsetting then-No. 17 TCU, Colorado is again a considerable underdog heading into its sixth game of the season. Inconsistent play and a boatload of injuries have the Buffs at 2-3 (0-2 Big 12) while TCU sits 3-1 (0-1 Big 12).

Defensively, Colorado's secondary will face quite the challenge in talented TCU quarterback Josh Hoover, who has already thrown for 2,242 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season. However, the Horned Frogs are currently reeling after last week's 27-24 loss at Arizona State.

This article will be updated with scoring plays and key moments throughout Colorado's Week 6 game at TCU:

Colorado's Emotional Return To TCU

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders celebrates a touchdown with his players in the fourth quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Only a few players remain from the 2023 team that upset TCU, but Colorado will enter Amon G. Carter with the goal of making history repeat itself.

"We had so much fire and fanfare, and the athletes were bona fide dogs, and we went and did what we had to do," Sanders recollected. "I'm pretty sure they understand what transpired there, but they're darn-near a whole different team, whole different understanding, whole different philosophies of how we both are attacking the game. But both of us want to win."

Most notably, Kaidon Salter has taken the starting quarterback reins from Shedeur Sanders, who threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns in that 45-42 win over TCU. While Salter's first stretch of games at Colorado hasn't been easy, there's hope that the dual-threat quarterback can find some success against a TCU defense that allows 389.3 yards of total offense per game.

Closer Look At TCU

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Jamel Johnson (2) high-fives cornerback Vernon Glover (26) after pass breakup in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Led by Hoover and fourth-year coach Sonny Dykes, TCU beat North Carolina, Abilene Christian and SMU before falling to Arizona State last weekend. The Sun Devils sacked Hoover six times and recorded 13 TFLs, giving Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston some favorable film.

On the defensive side, linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr leads the Horned Frogs in both total tackles (31) and sacks (three). Safety Jamal Johnson has also stood out with 28 total tackles and a team-high two interceptions.

