Three Keys to Colorado Buffaloes Bouncing Back vs. Delaware Blue Hens
In somewhat contrast to Friday's season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the Colorado Buffaloes' greatest challenge in Week 2 comes against themselves.
Colorado has all the talent to make quick work of the Delaware Blue Hens, but avoiding self-inflicted mistakes and executing the game plan are critical to the Buffs' success on Saturday. Even more, coach Deion Sanders' squad can't overlook a Delaware team that will be hungry to play well on a national stage.
Below are three major keys to Colorado beating Delaware:
Maximize Run Game, DeKalon Taylor
Delaware's defense allowed rival Delaware State to rush for an even 200 yards in Week 1, making Colorado's run game all the more critical. Micah Welch will likely be the Buffs' most-featured back again, but it would be nice to see transfers DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price earn some carries as well. Given the ball in open space, Taylor isn't going down easily against Delaware's suspect run defense.
"We've got to get the ball in his hands more," Sanders said of Taylor. "He has to have more touches. He has to be a more vital part of this offense."
However, "Coach Prime" also made clear that the Buffs must be smart about when they choose to run.
"I know we can run the ball at will," Sanders said. "I know we have a physical offensive line. They want to run the football. We will run the football. Oftentimes in games, what they are showing in the box at times predicates that as well. We have to be smart. We can't just go out there and run for the sake of running. We have to be smart as well."
Cleaner Defensive Communication
While speaking to the media on Wednesday, linebackers Reginald Hughes and Martavius French shared some concerning words on the Buffs' defensive communication struggles against Georgia Tech. French said he often had to yell the play call several times to ensure it was heard.
"It was way different," French said. "I had to say the calls five times, over and over, doing what I had to out there. Practice or something, I probably say it twice. But in the game, I have to yell it so many times. It'll get better as the season goes, because it was my first time also playing in Folsom, but communicating, it slows you down as well."
Loud environments are part of the Power Four experience, so this needs to get cleaned up via increased hand signals moving forward.
Capitalize On Delaware's Mistakes
Good teams make their opponents pay for their mistakes, and Colorado struggled to do so against Georgia Tech, scoring only seven points on three forced turnovers. Capitalizing on all Delaware turnovers will be critical to creating separation against a Blue Hens team that Colorado should beat by multiple scores.