Buffs Beat

Three Keys to Colorado Buffaloes Bouncing Back vs. Delaware Blue Hens

Unleashing running back DeKalon Taylor and cleaning up the defensive communication issues will both be key to the Colorado Buffaloes delivering a bounce-back win over the Delaware Blue Hens. A strong college debut by quarterback Julian Lewis also wouldn't hurt.

Jack Carlough

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

In somewhat contrast to Friday's season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the Colorado Buffaloes' greatest challenge in Week 2 comes against themselves.

Colorado has all the talent to make quick work of the Delaware Blue Hens, but avoiding self-inflicted mistakes and executing the game plan are critical to the Buffs' success on Saturday. Even more, coach Deion Sanders' squad can't overlook a Delaware team that will be hungry to play well on a national stage.

Below are three major keys to Colorado beating Delaware:

Maximize Run Game, DeKalon Taylor

Keys Colorado Buffaloes Bouncing Back Delaware Blue Hens Deion Sanders Kaidon Salter Julian Lewis DeKalon Taylor Football CU
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dekalon Taylor (20) scores a touchdown in front of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Clayton Powell-Lee (5) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Delaware's defense allowed rival Delaware State to rush for an even 200 yards in Week 1, making Colorado's run game all the more critical. Micah Welch will likely be the Buffs' most-featured back again, but it would be nice to see transfers DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price earn some carries as well. Given the ball in open space, Taylor isn't going down easily against Delaware's suspect run defense.

"We've got to get the ball in his hands more," Sanders said of Taylor. "He has to have more touches. He has to be a more vital part of this offense."

However, "Coach Prime" also made clear that the Buffs must be smart about when they choose to run.

Keys Colorado Buffaloes Bouncing Back Delaware Blue Hens Deion Sanders Kaidon Salter Julian Lewis DeKalon Taylor Football CU
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Akelo Stone (7) tackles Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"I know we can run the ball at will," Sanders said. "I know we have a physical offensive line. They want to run the football. We will run the football. Oftentimes in games, what they are showing in the box at times predicates that as well. We have to be smart. We can't just go out there and run for the sake of running. We have to be smart as well."

Cleaner Defensive Communication

Keys Colorado Buffaloes Bouncing Back Delaware Blue Hens Deion Sanders Kaidon Salter Julian Lewis DeKalon Taylor Football CU
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive coordinator Robert Livingston during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

While speaking to the media on Wednesday, linebackers Reginald Hughes and Martavius French shared some concerning words on the Buffs' defensive communication struggles against Georgia Tech. French said he often had to yell the play call several times to ensure it was heard.

"It was way different," French said. "I had to say the calls five times, over and over, doing what I had to out there. Practice or something, I probably say it twice. But in the game, I have to yell it so many times. It'll get better as the season goes, because it was my first time also playing in Folsom, but communicating, it slows you down as well."

Loud environments are part of the Power Four experience, so this needs to get cleaned up via increased hand signals moving forward.

MORE: Pat Shurmur On Hot Seat? Colorado Offensive Coordinator Receives Backlash After Loss

MORE: College Football Rankings Biggest Movers: Ole Miss, Colorado Buffaloes, Florida State

MORE: What Deion Sanders Learned About Colorado Buffaloes Team From Week 1 Loss

MORE: What Shedeur Sanders Told Deion, Shilo After Brutal Week

MORE: Grading Colorado Buffaloes After Loss to Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Capitalize On Delaware's Mistakes

Keys Colorado Buffaloes Bouncing Back Delaware Blue Hens Deion Sanders Kaidon Salter Julian Lewis DeKalon Taylor Football CU
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) carries the ball n the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Good teams make their opponents pay for their mistakes, and Colorado struggled to do so against Georgia Tech, scoring only seven points on three forced turnovers. Capitalizing on all Delaware turnovers will be critical to creating separation against a Blue Hens team that Colorado should beat by multiple scores.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football