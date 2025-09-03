Deion Sanders Addresses Confusing Playing Time For Key Transfer Running Back
BOULDER — While fellow running back Micah Welch also performed well in last week's season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, many were left confused by DeKalon Taylor's lack of involvement in the Colorado Buffaloes' offense.
The Incarnate Word transfer played in only 12 offensive snaps and received just one carry, which went for two yards. In the passing game, however, Taylor was a valuable outlet for quarterback Kaidon Salter, finishing with three catches for 38 yards and one touchdown.
Deion Sanders Addresses DeKalon Taylor's Offensive Involvement
During his weekly press conference on Tuesday, coach Deion Sanders acknowledged that the Buffs need to get Taylor more involved in the offense. That responsibility will also fall on offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, running backs coach Marshall Faulk and the quarterbacks, but "Coach Prime" clearly has confidence in Taylor's abilities.
"We've got to get the ball in his hands more," Sanders said. "He has to have more touches. He has to be a more vital part of this offense."
Taylor turned heads throughout fall camp and lived up to the hype against Georgia Tech despite limited opportunities.
"He's explosive, he's exciting, he's a big play waiting to happen," Sanders said. "We just got to do a better job of getting the ball in his hands more."
Pressure on Pat Shurmur?
With Taylor's involvement a priority, many are hoping to see more from Colorado's offense during its Week 2 game against the Delaware Blue Hens. Anything less than 35 points would likely be considered a disappointment.
"The coaches have a sense of urgency tremendously," Sanders said. "That didn't change from Week 1 to Week 2. It was like that going into last week's game. We just came up short by several different components of the game, key components of the game. We have a sense of urgency. We've had one since we started last spring. So it is there. The personnel is there. We just have to make it happen."
After sharing his support for Shurmur and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, Sanders added that the Buffs simply need to execute better on offense.
"If we hit the darn plays we hit, we wouldn't be asking these questions," Sanders said. "We had the plays there. We just didn't make it happen. You watched the same game I watched, right? We had several plays that we should have made happen. We didn't. They did."
If Colorado can execute better offensively and get the ball in Taylor's hands, his elusiveness should play well against Delaware. The Blue Hens allowed Delaware State to run for 200 yards in Week 1, a total the Buffs should be looking to meet on Saturday.