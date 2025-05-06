Buffs Beat

LaJohntay Wester Impressing At Baltimore Ravens Rookie Camp: Punt Return Plans

Former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester is wasting no time making an impression with the Baltimore Ravens. Drafted in the sixth round with the 203rd overall pick, Wester has already earned some spotlight on the Ravens’ official Instagram account—an early sign the organization sees potential in the dynamic playmaker.

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado wideout Lajohntay Wester (WO46) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester is making an immediate impression with the Baltimore Ravens. Drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the 203rd overall pick, Wester stepped into rookie minicamp with confidence and focus.

On April 28, just days before hitting the field in Baltimore, he posted on X: “Flock Ravens Flock 🟣⚫ #OverlyBlessed #FlockUp”—a sign of his eagerness to embrace the moment and make the most of his NFL opportunity.

That energy hasn’t gone unnoticed. Wester was recently featured on the Ravens’ official Instagram page, proudly wearing Colorado Buffaloes gear and an iced-out chain that read “Been 1,” showing off his Boulder swagger and pride as he begins his professional career.

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado wideout Lajohntay Wester (WO46) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

Now that Ravens rookie minicamp is underway, the former Buff is turning heads with his sharp route running and early special teams reps—two areas that could fast-track his path to the active roster. Baltimore has made no secret of its desire to upgrade the return game, and Wester fits the mold perfectly.

“What stands out about him is his return ability,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a team press release. “He's a twitchy, explosive punt returner. I think last year it became evident we probably need to get better at that position. We think Wester has the chance to come in here and be an impact punt returner for us.”

While at Colorado, Wester showcased his explosiveness as a returner, averaging 12.2 yards on 10 punt returns, including a 76-yard touchdown against Utah that showcased his elite speed and field vision. That type of game-breaking speed is exactly what the Ravens could use in the return game, and early minicamp footage shows Wester getting reps in that role.

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) returns a punt for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

But Wester isn’t just a return man. As Buffs fans know, Wester was a pillar of consistency in the receiving game during the 2024 season. In his lone season at Colorado, he led the team in receptions with 74 catches for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns. He and Heisman Trophy winning cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter became the first wide receiver duo in program history to each record double-digit receiving touchdowns in the same season.

One of Wester’s most memorable moments came in Colorado’s wild overtime win against Baylor, when he hauled in a game-tying Hail Mary touchdown pass from former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders as time expired. It was a clutch play that showcased Wester’s poise under pressure and ability to deliver when it matters most.

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) catches a pass to tie the game in the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Given the chemistry he shared with Sanders, it’s no surprise Wester had thoughts on the former Buffs quarterback going undrafted until the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns.

“I was disappointed that they did him like that,” Wester told reporters at rookie minicamp, per BaltimoreRavens.com’s Ryan Mink. “I know Shedeur is going to get in the lab. He's going to work hard and he's going to win that job in Cleveland.”

For now, Wester is focused on making the most of his own opportunity in Baltimore. Whether it's in the return game, on offense, or perhaps both, he’s already proving that the Ravens may have gotten a sixth-round steal.

And who knows? If Sanders earns the job in Cleveland, fans could witness a Buffs reunion on an NFL field this fall—when the Browns travel to face the Ravens during the 2025 season.

