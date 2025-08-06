Shedeur Sanders, Jimmy Horn Jr. Share Viral Moment In Joint NFL Practice
It wasn’t too long ago that Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Panthers rookie wideout Jimmy Horn Jr. were drawing NFL eyes with their precise timing and on-field chemistry at Colorado’s Pro Day.
Now, as the former Colorado Buffaloes stars settle into their NFL journeys on separate teams, it's clear the connection they built at Colorado still runs deep.
The Colorado Connection
The two reunited Wednesday morning during the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers’ joint practice in Charlotte, trading smiles, handshakes, and even noticing they were both wearing the same cleats, coach Deion Sanders’ Nike Air Diamond Turfs, of course.
“It’s that connection,” Sanders joked, pointing down at their matching footwear.
Horn, already locked in, responded with a smile: “Aye, get active today.”
Sanders, keeping things friendly but competitive. “I know it’s love. Just know…” Horn cut in with a quick reminder: “I’m mic’d up now.”
With a sly smile, Sanders continued, “It’s gonna get a little personal.”
Horn didn’t miss a beat. “It’s personal. You know what it is.”
“It’s business,” Sanders said.
The reunion didn’t go unnoticed. The clip of Sanders and Horn embracing during early warmups blew up quickly on social media, drawing love from Buffaloes fans and beyond.
The moment, brief but genuine, also clearly meant something to both players. Sharing a few words and a laugh before returning to their teams, the exchange reflected both their friendship and the edge they bring to the field.
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Warren Sapp Reveals What It's Like to Work With Deion Sanders
MORE: How Shedeur Sanders Is Affected By Tyler Huntley Signing
MORE: Deion Sanders Still 'Not Healed' From Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Slide
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Training Camp Stats Day 10
In two seasons at Colorado, the duo connected 95 times for 1,008 yards and seven touchdowns, often coming through in big time moments when the Buffaloes needed them most.
That connection now lives in the rearview mirror, but both players are building on that foundation as they navigate their first NFL training camps.
Looking ahead to Friday
Looking ahead, Sanders and Horn will face off Friday when the Browns and Panthers kick off their preseason schedules. For both, it marks their NFL debut and presents a chance to show how their games have evolved since their Colorado days.
Sanders, who was just named the starter for the preseason opener, has continued to draw attention throughout camp for his consistency and poised demeanor, and will finally have the opportunity to show everyone what he can do on an NFL football field.
Meanwhile, Horn has impressed Panthers coaches with his tremendous speed, route-running, and reliable hands, helping him make a strong case to earn a top spot in Carolina’s wide receiver rotation.
It's also likely we see the speedster on special teams.
The presence of a familiar face on the opposite sideline could also help ease first-game nerves for both Sanders and Horn, offering each player a small sense of comfort in an otherwise high-pressure environment.
From Folsom to the NFL
For Buffaloes fans, the reunion of Shedeur Sanders and Jimmy Horn Jr. in Charlotte is a reminder of the talent and chemistry that helped reignite Colorado football under "Coach Prime."
Their journey from Folsom Field to NFL preseason debuts embodies the promise and potential of the new Colorado football era.
For Sanders and Horn, Friday is more than just a game—it’s also a testament to the hard work and resilience that brought them to this point.
Although they now wear different uniforms, the connection they forged in Boulder remains a part of both players’ stories.