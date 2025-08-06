Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders, Jimmy Horn Jr. Share Viral Moment In Joint NFL Practice

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. reunited Wednesday during a joint practice in Charlotte. The former Colorado Buffaloes stars shared a viral moment ahead of their NFL preseason debuts.

Ben Armendariz

Jul 23, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off the field during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off the field during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
It wasn’t too long ago that Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Panthers rookie wideout Jimmy Horn Jr. were drawing NFL eyes with their precise timing and on-field chemistry at Colorado’s Pro Day.

Now, as the former Colorado Buffaloes stars settle into their NFL journeys on separate teams, it's clear the connection they built at Colorado still runs deep.

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball at the University of Colora
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

The Colorado Connection

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Xavier Weaver (10) and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2)
Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Xavier Weaver (10) and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and running back Kavosiey Smoke (8) and wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) before the game against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The two reunited Wednesday morning during the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers’ joint practice in Charlotte, trading smiles, handshakes, and even noticing they were both wearing the same cleats, coach Deion Sanders’ Nike Air Diamond Turfs, of course.

“It’s that connection,” Sanders joked, pointing down at their matching footwear.

Horn, already locked in, responded with a smile: “Aye, get active today.”

Sanders, keeping things friendly but competitive. “I know it’s love. Just know…” Horn cut in with a quick reminder: “I’m mic’d up now.”

With a sly smile, Sanders continued, “It’s gonna get a little personal.”

Horn didn’t miss a beat. “It’s personal. You know what it is.”

“It’s business,” Sanders said.

The reunion didn’t go unnoticed. The clip of Sanders and Horn embracing during early warmups blew up quickly on social media, drawing love from Buffaloes fans and beyond.

The moment, brief but genuine, also clearly meant something to both players. Sharing a few words and a laugh before returning to their teams, the exchange reflected both their friendship and the edge they bring to the field.

In two seasons at Colorado, the duo connected 95 times for 1,008 yards and seven touchdowns, often coming through in big time moments when the Buffaloes needed them most.

That connection now lives in the rearview mirror, but both players are building on that foundation as they navigate their first NFL training camps.

Looking ahead to Friday

Jul 26, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) scrambles during training camp at CrossCountr
Jul 26, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) scrambles during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Looking ahead, Sanders and Horn will face off Friday when the Browns and Panthers kick off their preseason schedules. For both, it marks their NFL debut and presents a chance to show how their games have evolved since their Colorado days.

Sanders, who was just named the starter for the preseason opener, has continued to draw attention throughout camp for his consistency and poised demeanor, and will finally have the opportunity to show everyone what he can do on an NFL football field.

Meanwhile, Horn has impressed Panthers coaches with his tremendous speed, route-running, and reliable hands, helping him make a strong case to earn a top spot in Carolina’s wide receiver rotation.

It's also likely we see the speedster on special teams.

Jul 24, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) runs a route during training camp. Mand
Jul 24, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) runs a route during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The presence of a familiar face on the opposite sideline could also help ease first-game nerves for both Sanders and Horn, offering each player a small sense of comfort in an otherwise high-pressure environment.

From Folsom to the NFL

Jul 24, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) runs a route during training camp. Mand
Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) signals a peace sign to Cincinnati Bearcats defensive back Josh Minkins (0) and is called for taunting penalty in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For Buffaloes fans, the reunion of Shedeur Sanders and Jimmy Horn Jr. in Charlotte is a reminder of the talent and chemistry that helped reignite Colorado football under "Coach Prime."

Their journey from Folsom Field to NFL preseason debuts embodies the promise and potential of the new Colorado football era.

For Sanders and Horn, Friday is more than just a game—it’s also a testament to the hard work and resilience that brought them to this point.

Although they now wear different uniforms, the connection they forged in Boulder remains a part of both players’ stories.

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

