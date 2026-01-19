LSU Heating Up Transfer Portal Recruitment Of Jordan Seaton

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has been full of losses, and one of the biggest came last week when star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton entered the transfer portal. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff have made roster additions, but losing Seaton is a hit they couldn’t afford.

Since entering the portal, Seaton has visited several bigger programs, including Mississippi State and Miami.

He was scheduled to visit the LSU Tigers on Sunday, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. As the No. 4 overall player in the transfer portal, he is expected to generate significant interest, with the Oregon Ducks likely in the mix and a visit scheduled for Monday.

Recruit Jordan Seaton visits Ohio Stadium during the Ohio State, Michigan game. Jordan Seaton | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Seaton’s departure leaves a key gap on the offensive line that Sanders and his staff must fill quickly to keep the Buffaloes’ rebuild on track. Replacing his talent at the position will be critical to maintaining offensive stability.

Losing Seaton is a major blow to the foundation Sanders is building in Boulder, especially as the Buffaloes overhaul much of their roster. Without a top replacement up front, the offense could feel ripple effects well into next season.

Lane Kiffin Makes Full-Court Press for Jordan Seaton

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Not only did Jordan Seaton visit Baton Rouge, but coach Lane Kiffin did everything he can to keep him from leaving the building without a commitment. According to Tigers reporter Matt Moscona, the program is actively pushing for a commitment from the top transfer.

For Seaton, blocking in a Kiffin-led scheme could be a major boost for his career. The Tigers run a fast-paced spread offense, and protecting potential first-round pick Sam Leavitt makes the fit even more intriguing.

LSU’s offense is now considered one of the best in the country under Kiffin, and with the SEC shaping up as a juggernaut this season, landing Seaton is a must if the program wants to stay competitive.

Securing Seaton would give the Tigers a cornerstone on the offensive line and a significant boost for their high-powered offense. With Kiffin pulling out all the stops, the message is clear: landing top talent like Seaton is non-negotiable.

Jordan Seaton Transfer Leaves Buffaloes Facing Big Hole Up Front

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes’ rebuild under Sanders hasn’t gone exactly as planned, and losing a player as talented as Seaton makes it even tougher. He was one of the few players who showed loyalty to Sanders, a Travis Hunter-type talent who could have been a cornerstone for the program.

The fact that he could leave for a bigger program makes his departure sting even more. He likely couldn’t pass up the exposure and NIL opportunities, especially with his projection as a top NFL Draft pick next year.

Sanders and his staff had counted on Seaton to protect five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, and now that plan will have to change. His presence was key not only to Lewis’ development but also to anchoring the offensive line.

Seaton’s exit underscores the challenge Colorado faces in keeping elite talent amid the transfer portal and growing NIL pressures.

Now, the Buffaloes will have to rely on younger players and new additions to step up faster than expected. Seaton’s departure leaves a major hole on the line and forces the program to rethink one of the most critical pieces of its rebuild.

Finding a replacement won’t be easy, and the path to stability on offense just got a lot steeper.