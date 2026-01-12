Deion Sanders Lands Georgia Transfer To Boost Colorado's Offensive Line

The Colorado Buffaloes have put together a productive offseason, especially considering more than half of last year’s roster has been turned over. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff have addressed most major needs, but the offensive line remains a priority.

That box was checked on Monday afternoon when Sanders landed a commitment from former Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Bo Hughley. He brings size, versatility, and experience to a unit seeking to establish a more consistent, physical rushing attack.

That SEC background matters, especially after Colorado lost significant up-front talent this offseason. With this season likely Jordan Seaton's last in Boulder as he prepares for the NFL Draft, adding someone who has played at a high level was important.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes also needed to add youth after losing four-star lineman Carde Smith earlier this offseason. Hughley helps strike that balance, giving Colorado a steady option up front while the staff continues to develop younger linemen.

It may not be a headline-grabbing addition, but it’s the kind of move that helps stabilize the offensive line and raises the floor heading into the season.

MORE: Questions Surrounding DJ McKinney’s Transfer Portal Decision

MORE: Most Underrated Transfer Portal Addition For Colorado, Deion Sanders

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Land Elite Quarterback Recruit To Backup Julian Lewis

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

What Bo Hughley Brings to Colorado’s Offensive Line

Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Bo Hughley (59) holds up Andrew Smart, son of head coach Kirby Smart, after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in eight overtimes at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Hughley was a big addition for the Colorado Buffaloes, especially given his background as a four-star lineman coming out of high school. Transfers from the SEC tend to translate well across college football.

The Buffaloes needed an impactful addition rather than a long-term project.

At 6-foot-7 and 295 pounds, Hughley has a legitimate chance to step in and compete for the right tackle spot immediately. He also benefits from the opportunity to learn alongside Jordan Seaton, which could accelerate his development at the college level.

After losing Smith and several other offensive linemen, landing a player who can contribute right away was important for the Buffaloes. Hughley brings size, pedigree, and readiness to a unit still finding its footing, giving Colorado a more stable outlook up front as the season approaches.

How Soon Could Bo Hughley Start for the Buffaloes?

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Hughley looks likely to step into the starting lineup for the Buffaloes right away, unless the staff decides to make it an open competition at right tackle. Colorado’s offensive line needs to be sharp to protect quarterback Julian Lewis, and Hughley enters camp as the favorite for it.

He started two games with the Bulldogs last season and didn’t allow a single sack over 246 snaps. That experience makes him a low-risk, high-reward addition for a program still working to retain elite talent, giving Sanders and his staff a boost up front.

With that background, Hughley is in a strong position to make an immediate impact, providing stability for an offensive line searching for consistency.

If he carries that efficiency into fall camp, he could quickly lock down the right tackle spot. At the very least, Hughley gives Colorado a dependable option up front and raises the floor for the entire unit heading into the season.