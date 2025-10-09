Buffs Beat

Marshall Faulk Opens Up On Coaching Colorado Buffaloes Through Struggles

First-year Colorado Buffaloes running back coach Marshall Faulk, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, opened up on some of the challenges he has faced this season. While Colorado's running backs have thrived, the Buffs have won only two of their first six games.

Jack Carlough

Jan 31, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Indianapolis Colts former running back Marshall Faulk on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors award ceremony at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
One of the few silver linings this season has been Marshall Faulk's work with the Colorado Buffaloes' running backs.

A Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion with the St. Louis Rams, Faulk joined coach Deion Sanders' staff earlier this year and has quickly found success despite some injury issues. When healthy, Dallan Hayden, Micah Welch, DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price have all enjoyed big moments, combining for 547 rushing yards and three touchdowns through six games.

Still, Colorado's newfound rushing success has ultimately been overshadowed by a 2-4 start.

Marshall Faulk Talks Success, Challenges Of Coaching

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) runs with the ball as Houston Cougars linebacker Brandon Mack II (4) attempts to make a tackle during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Faulk appeared on this week's episode of "Coach Prime's Playbook" and was asked about his first six games working with Colorado's backs.

"The rewarding aspect of it is the kids, coaching them, gaining their confidence and them believing in me, understanding that I'm here to help them," Faulk told host Romi Bean of CBS Colorado. "I remember being that kid, walking into the locker room at 18 and some strange man is giving me advice, saying he's going to change my life, and those relationships I made still exist."

While Faulk has certainly enjoyed sharing his wisdom with Colorado's running backs, the wins haven't followed just yet. The Buffs are still looking for their first Big 12 Conference win heading into this weekend's game against the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones.

Tennessee Titans rookie and defensive end Jevon Kearse (90) chases down St. Louis Rams back Marshall Faulk (28) during action at Adelpha Coliseum in Nashville on October. 31, 1999. / Freeman Ramsey / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The other aspect of it is learning to deal with losing," Faulk said. "I forgot about losing. I only remember how fun the game was when you won and now you get back into it, it sucks."

Including Faulk, Colorado's coaching staff features several former NFL standouts who won plenty at the college and professional levels. Starting 2-4 is unfamiliar territory for many, but the Buffs remain optimistic that brighter days are ahead.

How Marshall Faulk Approaches Colorado's Versatile Room

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Later in the interview, Faulk spoke on how he approaches the versatility in his running back room. Hayden, Welch and the currently injured duo of Taylor and Price all feature different strengths, giving Faulk the challenge of adapting to each.

"Just making sure they understand there's so many different ways to play the position," Faulk said. "There's a standard to how I want the position to be played within the room, but then I coach them all differently to what their talents and capabilities are. I give them so much room to go out and paint their own picture, but they gotta draw within the lines."

Hayden, who rushed for a Colorado career-high 65 yards at TCU last week, has been especially appreciative of Faulk's presence.

"It's been amazing," Hayden said Tuesday. "I've learned so much that I didn't know about playing position. I've learned different things I need to know to be successful in the position."

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

