Maxx Crosby Sends Clear Message About Shedeur Sanders After First NFL Win
Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders led the Cleveland Browns to a 24-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in his first NFL start, delivering the kind of poised performance that immediately turned heads... and made some Colorado Buffaloes fans say "we told you so!'
His dad Deion Sanders traveled to Allegiant Stadium for the game and donned a cowboy hat and gold-plated coaching whistle around his neck. Deion cheered Shedeur on from a suite. Shedeur looked comfortable in the moment and carried himself like a veteran. While his final stats don't jump off the page, there was a lot of bright moments in his play.
Those moments didn't go unnoticed by the opposing locker room.
After the game in the locker room, Raiders star Maxx Crosby addressed Shedeur's first NFL win. Crosby's words said plenty about how the rookie is viewed around the league and his NFL readiness.
What Maxx Crosby Said About Shedeur Sanders
After Sanders threw for 209 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 11-of-20 passing in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders, one of the best defenders in the NFL, Crosby made his feelings clear.
"It was fun. It's a blast, I love the kid. Happy he's getting the opportunity, and I always wish him the best," Crosby said.
Maxx and Shedeur are long-time friends. Their older brothers, Myles Crosby and Deion Sanders Jr., were teammates and roommates back at SMU in 2014. The friendship was on full displat during the game as Crosby gave Shedeur a lighthearted bump on the field.
They also met up on the field after the game. In video by Well Off Media, Shedeur jokingly asked Crosby why he "tried to hit the s--t out of me." In response, Crosby said "It's what the f--k I do."
Shedeur also made history - as the first Browns rookie quarterback to win his first NFL game - Cleveland quarterbacks were previously 0-17.
Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden, who picked off Shedeur Sanders, also gave the rookie a glowing review. Snowden referenced a major highlight from Sanders performance - a deep 54-yard completion to fellow rookie Isaiah Bond.
"First start, I thought he looked good. I thought he looked very poised. I thought he had good control of the offense. Obviously, he's all the talent in the world. You see it on the throw, on that bomb. So, you know, good head on his shoulders. Keep working. Think he could be a really good pro," Snowden said about Sanders.
While Shedeur's first start was a win for the Browns, it also was a victory for his reputation and respect around the NFL.
Deion's Take On Shedeur Sanders' NFL Future
Will Browns coach Kevin Stefanski elect to start Sanders again at quarterback? The Browns play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 30.
Shedeur, a fifth-round NFL Draft pick who spent his final two college seasons at Colorado, received the starting nod earlier this week with Dillon Gabriel still recovering from a concussion. In relief of Gabriel last Sunday, Shedeur completed 4-of-16 passes for 47 yards and an interception against the Baltimore Ravens.
Gabriel's concussion status will be one to monitor as Buffaloes fans and Browns fans wait to see who starts at quarterback.
After transferring from Jackson State to Colorado in December 2022, Shedeur threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns in two seasons in Boulder. He led Colorado to nine wins last season before entering the NFL Draft and unexpectedly falling to the fifth round.
In an exclusive interview with Colorado Buffaloes on Sports Illustrated reporter Bri Amaranthus, Deion Sanders revealed what he envisions for his son, Shedeur, in the NFL.
"Shedeur is special. He’s got that poise, that work ethic, and that focus you need at the next level—we don’t call him GROWN for no reason," Deion Sanders told Amaranthus. "The NFL is a whole different world, but I know he’s built for it."