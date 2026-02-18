Fantasy Football Implications From NFL Coaching Changes in 2026

The NFL coaching carousel spun round and round this offseason, as 10 teams (31% of the league) changed their head coach. Those moves also created a domino effect among the coordinators on those teams, which will ultimately create new systems and potentially alter the fantasy value of the rosters.

With that said, let’s take a look at the nine teams that hired new head coaches from outside of the organization (Joe Brady was promoted from offensive coordinator in Buffalo), and take a look at their past tendencies, successes and failures. I’ll also dive into some of the potential offseason moves teams could make based on the new coaches and coordinators.

Kevin Stefanski, Falcons

Stefanski going to the Falcons is one of my favorite coaching moves from a fantasy standpoint. He was the head coach of the Browns for the past six seasons, during which time the running back and tight end positions flourished. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt both had top-12 finishes in 2020, and Chubb was regularly a fantasy star.

As a result, and with Tyler Allgeier slated to become a free agent, Bijan Robinson will be the consensus top pick in many 2026 drafts.

Stefanski has also fielded a top-12 tight end in each of the past four seasons, which seems to bode well for Kyle Pitts Sr. (if he returns to the Falcons). Should he walk, I could easily see the Falcons going after Stefanski’s former tight end, David Njoku, as a free agent.

At quarterback, Michael Penix Jr. will be coming off yet another knee injury. There have been reports floating around that the team could cut Kirk Cousins, but he knows Stefanski’s system from their time together in Minnesota. If Cousins sticks, he would be the starter until Penix is able to return.

Atlanta could also decide to release Cousins and sign a cheaper veteran, such as Joe Flacco, to lead the offense until Penix is healthy. Remember, Flacco won the Comeback Player of the Year award playing in Stefanski’s system in Cleveland.

Winners: Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts Sr.

Potential Additions: Joe Flacco, David Njoku

Klint Kubiak, Raiders

The most recent and final head coaching move has Kubiak heading to Las Vegas. I love this move in fantasy, too (heck, anything is an improvement over last season’s disaster!). Though he has no prior head coaching experience, Kubiak has been an offensive coordinator for three teams.

That, of course, includes the Super Bowl champion Seahawks.

Based on the numbers, Kubiak’s offense has been friendly to running backs. In the two years he had a true featured back (2021, 2022), Dalvin Cook (15.9PPG) and Alvin Kamara (19 PPG) had solid fantasy campaigns.

That’s good news for Ashton Jeanty.

The Raiders are likely to select Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza with the top pick in the NFL draft, but they need more weapons in addition to Jeanty and Brock Bowers (who is also a winner).

Could Kubiak go after Rashid Shaheed? He coached him in New Orleans and Seattle, and that would be a great move for his fantasy value.

Plus, the Raiders have major question marks at the wide receiver position and need to make real improvements.

Winners: Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers

Potential Additions: Rashid Shaheed

Todd Monken, Browns

Monken was the offensive coordinator in Baltimore for the past three years and served in that same role in both Tampa Bay (2016 to ’18) and Cleveland (2019). This is his first stint as an NFL head coach, however. He had a ton of talent (Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews) with the Ravens, and far more than the Browns have at this point.

So, let’s take a look back at his time with the Buccaneers and Browns.

Jameis Winston had some success in Tampa Bay, averaging around 16 points per game in Monken’s offense. Baker Mayfield was at around 14 points per game in 2019. We’re not sure who Cleveland’s No. 1 quarterback will be next season, as Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and even Deshaun Watson are in the mix.

Regardless, Monken’s presence isn’t going to make any of them reliable fantasy starters.

The biggest winners for fantasy purposes, instead, are Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr. Chubb and Henry both played featured roles in Monken’s offense, and a healthy Judkins should follow suit in 2026. Monken’s system has also benefited tight ends. Aside from Andrews, Cameron Brate had two top-10 finishes in Tampa Bay.

That bodes well for Fannin Jr., especially with Njoku leaving Cleveland as a free agent.

Winners: Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr.

Potential Additions: Isaiah Likely

Jesse Minter, Ravens

In Baltimore, the Ravens replaced John Harbaugh with Minter, the former Chargers defensive coordinator. But in fantasy, we’re more interested in Mike McDaniel being hired as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Of course, he had been the Dolphins’ head coach for the previous three seasons.

Tua Tagovailoa’s best fantasy finish was 11th in 2023, but Justin Herbert is a far superior field general and should benefit from McDaniel’s system. The same goes for Omarion Hampton, who will go into an offense that helped fantasy star De’Von Achane post consecutive RB5 finishes over the past two seasons.

Jonnu Smith had a top-four finish in McDaniel’s offense in 2024, which is a good stat to support the potential emergence of Oronde Gadsden. Speaking of the Chargers’ pass catchers, could they sign Tyreek Hill? He played for McDaniel over the past three seasons, and he was just released by the Dolphins.

Winners: Justin Herbert, Omarion Hampton, Oronde Gadsden

Potential Additions: Tyreek Hill

Mike LaFleur, Cardinals

The Sean McVay coaching tree continues to expand, as LaFleur was hired as the new head coach in Arizona after the firing of Jonathan Gannon. He was the Rams' offensive coordinator under McVay for the past three years and with the Jets for the two previous seasons in the same role.

It’s tough to draw much from LaFleur’s time in New York because the Jets were so devoid of offensive talent in 2021. In 2022, however, Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson posted solid totals. Hall played only seven games before getting hurt, but he averaged more than 16 points per game. Wilson finished as the WR18 in what was his rookie campaign, averaging just under 13 points.

While McVay has been the primary play-caller in Los Angeles, LaFleur clearly studied under him during his time with the Rams. That’s good news for the likes of James Conner or Trey Benson, not to mention Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson.

The Cardinals' starting quarterback is in question at this point, but Jacoby Brissett or another veteran like Flacco, who played for LaFleur in New York, could benefit from this McVay–style system.

Winners: James Conner, Trey Benson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson

Potential Additions: Joe Flacco

Robert Saleh, Titans

In Tennessee, the Titans hired the defensive-minded Saleh to be their new head coach. The fantasy implication of this move, however, is the addition of Brian Daboll as the new offensive coordinator. He brings eight years of experience as an OC and three-plus years as a head coach from his time in New York.

In Daboll’s first season in the Big Apple, he helped Daniel Jones break out for a top-10 fantasy finish. While things went sideways from there, I still think his presence makes Cam Ward a more attractive fantasy option. He played better over the final month of his rookie year and will have some sleeper appeal for 2026.

The Titans need wide receiver help, so could Saleh make a move to add Jauan Jennings, whom he knows from their time in San Francisco? That’s certainly a possibility.

For now, you have to like Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike a bit more in fantasy. I’m especially intrigued by the latter, as Dike plays the slot and Daboll’s offense helped Wan’Dale Robinson emerge into a fantasy starter.

Of course, the Titans could also pursue Robinson as a free agent since he has a relationship with Daboll. Stay tuned.

Winners: Cam Ward, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike

Potential Additions: Jauan Jennings, Wan’Dale Robinson

Mike McCarthy, Steelers

Let’s move on to Pittsburgh, where the Steelers hired McCarthy to be their head coach. He obviously has a mountain of coaching experience, having led the Packers for 13 years and, more recently, the Cowboys for five years. His offenses have almost always been fantasy-friendly, which is obviously a positive for incumbent players like Jaylen Warren and DK Metcalf.

Kenneth Gainwell, who is coming off his best season as a pro, is slated to become a free agent, but would also benefit if the Steelers re-sign him. I could also see the team having some interest in Rico Dowdle, who played under McCarthy in Dallas and would form a nice backfield duo with Warren if Gainwell walks.

The team’s quarterback situation is fluid, but the fact that McCarthy coached Aaron Rodgers for several years in Green Bay could help lure the veteran back for another season in the Steel City. Whoever becomes the starting quarterback, whether it’s Rodgers or another veteran, will go a long way to establishing fantasy values.

Winners: DK Metcalf, Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell

Potential Additions: Aaron Rodgers, Rico Dowdle

Jeff Hafley, Dolphins

Hafley, the Green Bay defensive coordinator for the past two years, takes over as Miami's new head coach. For fantasy football purposes, the hiring of Bobby Slowik as their new offensive coordinator is more notable. He served in that role for two years in Houston (2023 and ’24) before being relieved of his duties.

Slowik’s offense helped C.J. Stroud produce a strong rookie season in 2023, but his regression the following year was part of the reason Slowik was let go by the Texans.

While the value of De’Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle won’t change in Slowik’s system, the rest of the Dolphins' offense is in a state of flux.

Tua Tagovailoa isn’t expected to return, so the Dolphins will have a new starting field general in 2026. Rumors suggest the team could sign Malik Willis, who played with the Packers for the past two years and has ties to Hafley and new general manager Jon-Elic Sullivan.

Such a move would make Willis a viable sleeper.

The release of Tyreek Hill and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine also creates a void at wide receiver, so don’t be surprised if Sullivan (a former Packers VP of player personnel) brings in Romeo Doubs as a free agent.

Winners: TBD

Potential Additions: Malik Willis, Romeo Doubs

John Harbaugh, Giants

Harbaugh is the new head coach of the Giants after 18 years in Baltimore, but Matt Nagy will call the offensive plays. He brings four years of experience as an OC and four years as a head coach, but he most recently worked under Andy Reid in Kansas City (2023 to ’25).

I’m going to focus on Nagy’s four years as the head man in Chicago, where he was the main play-caller. During that time, neither Mitchell Trubiksy or Justin Fields were consistent options in fantasy leagues. That won’t deter me from drafting Jaxson Dart, but it is notable nonetheless.

Jordan Howard, David Montgomery and Allen Robinson all had wavering levels of success in Nagy’s system. Howard and Montgomery did share some of the backfield work with Tarik Cohen at times, but both were mostly used in prominent roles and in the RB2 conversation in fantasy leagues.

Nagy ran plenty of 12- and 13-personnel in Chicago, so the Giants could look to add a tight end to pair with Theo Johnson. Isaiah Likely, who played under Harbaugh for four years in Baltimore, could be a free-agent option.

Winners: Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Theo Johnson

Potential Additions: Isaiah Likely

