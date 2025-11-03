Mel Kiper Jr. Makes Bold Claim on Shedeur Sanders’ Development in Cleveland
The Cleveland Browns made national headlines after finally taking a chance on former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.
Since selecting Sanders, the Browns and coach Kevin Stefanski have been regularly answering questions about him. Now, more than halfway through the season, the questions about Sanders—and whether he’ll ever see playing time—continue.
The latest backlash comes from ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., who not only blames Stefanski for the Browns’ quarterback issues but goes so far as to claim the franchise ruins them.
“To me, organizations ruin quarterbacks,” Kiper Jr. said. “You had Baker (Mayfield). Dillon Gabriel was Stefanski’s guy. I don’t care what the league says. I had Shedeur, the No. 1 QB on my board last year. What happened? Nothing happened…they don’t want him.”
It’s no secret that Sanders has faced his fair share of challenges since leaving Boulder for the NFL.
Once considered a top-five draft pick, he fell to day three and began the season as the Browns’ third-string quarterback. Even after trading veteran Joe Flacco, the Browns have remained committed to Gabriel as their starter.
It’s been a roller-coaster year for Sanders since leaving Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.
Kiper Jr.’s comments raise questions about how the Browns manage their quarterbacks. If he’s right, Sanders’ struggles show a team that has had trouble developing top talent.
Is Mel Kiper Jr. Right About The Browns Ruining Quarterbacks?
It’s hard to argue with Kiper Jr.’s claim that the Browns have struggled to develop quarterbacks. The franchise has cycled through more than 40 starters this century and still hasn’t found a true franchise player under center.
Their closest attempt came with Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018. But after a few inconsistent seasons, the Browns traded him for a conditional day-three pick and moved on.
Now, Mayfield is thriving with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and entering the MVP conversation — another quarterback finding success away from Cleveland. It’s the kind of path Shedeur Sanders might eventually have to take if the Browns decide to move on from him.
All Sanders can do for now is stay ready and wait for his chance. Whether that comes in Cleveland or elsewhere could prove in the end whether Kiper Jr. was right all along.
What Does This Mean For Colorado?
Whenever a player comes out of Colorado, especially one coached by Deion Sanders, there’s bound to be national attention. That spotlight only intensifies when the player is Deion’s own son, Shedeur Sanders.
His jersey now hangs retired at Folsom Field, a reminder of the legacy he built during his two years in Boulder.
Whether Sanders ever sees the field in Cleveland remains uncertain. With Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s inconsistency and Cleveland’s ongoing struggles, the former Buffaloes star could earn playing time sooner than later. On the other hand, the Browns could continue to give Gabriel in-game reps.
If Shedeur falters in Cleveland, the effects could ripple back to Colorado.
Questions about the program’s ability to produce NFL-ready talent would only grow louder. Every step Shedeur takes at the next level will reflect on the foundation Deion Sanders is building in Boulder.