Mel Kiper Jr. Makes Bold Claim on Shedeur Sanders’ Development in Cleveland

Longtime NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. claims the Cleveland Browns 'don't want' Shedeur Sanders’ development. As the former Colorado Buffaloes star waits for his shot, questions mount about whether Cleveland’s struggles to develop quarterbacks are continuing.

Sep 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns made national headlines after finally taking a chance on former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Since selecting Sanders, the Browns and coach Kevin Stefanski have been regularly answering questions about him. Now, more than halfway through the season, the questions about Sanders—and whether he’ll ever see playing time—continue.

The latest backlash comes from ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., who not only blames Stefanski for the Browns’ quarterback issues but goes so far as to claim the franchise ruins them.

“To me, organizations ruin quarterbacks,” Kiper Jr. said. “You had Baker (Mayfield). Dillon Gabriel was Stefanski’s guy. I don’t care what the league says. I had Shedeur, the No. 1 QB on my board last year. What happened? Nothing happened…they don’t want him.”

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It’s no secret that Sanders has faced his fair share of challenges since leaving Boulder for the NFL. 

Once considered a top-five draft pick, he fell to day three and began the season as the Browns’ third-string quarterback. Even after trading veteran Joe Flacco, the Browns have remained committed to Gabriel as their starter. 

It’s been a roller-coaster year for Sanders since leaving Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

Kiper Jr.’s comments raise questions about how the Browns manage their quarterbacks. If he’s right, Sanders’ struggles show a team that has had trouble developing top talent.

Is Mel Kiper Jr. Right About The Browns Ruining Quarterbacks?

It’s hard to argue with Kiper Jr.’s claim that the Browns have struggled to develop quarterbacks. The franchise has cycled through more than 40 starters this century and still hasn’t found a true franchise player under center.

Their closest attempt came with Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018. But after a few inconsistent seasons, the Browns traded him for a conditional day-three pick and moved on.

Now, Mayfield is thriving with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and entering the MVP conversation — another quarterback finding success away from Cleveland. It’s the kind of path Shedeur Sanders might eventually have to take if the Browns decide to move on from him.

All Sanders can do for now is stay ready and wait for his chance. Whether that comes in Cleveland or elsewhere could prove in the end whether Kiper Jr. was right all along.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

For now, all Sanders can do is stay ready and wait for his chance. Whether that opportunity comes in Cleveland or elsewhere could determine whether Kiper Jr.’s words ultimately prove prophetic.

What Does This Mean For Colorado?

Whenever a player comes out of Colorado, especially one coached by Deion Sanders, there’s bound to be national attention. That spotlight only intensifies when the player is Deion’s own son, Shedeur Sanders. 

His jersey now hangs retired at Folsom Field, a reminder of the legacy he built during his two years in Boulder.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes former player Shedeur Sanders before the spring game at Folsom Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Whether Sanders ever sees the field in Cleveland remains uncertain. With Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s inconsistency and Cleveland’s ongoing struggles, the former Buffaloes star could earn playing time sooner than later. On the other hand, the Browns could continue to give Gabriel in-game reps.

If Shedeur falters in Cleveland, the effects could ripple back to Colorado. 

Questions about the program’s ability to produce NFL-ready talent would only grow louder. Every step Shedeur takes at the next level will reflect on the foundation Deion Sanders is building in Boulder.

THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Buffaloes On SI. A Northwestern Medill graduate, Tom has been featured on Sporting News, Yahoo, CBS Sports and other major publications. He covers a range of college and professional sports with a focus on in-depth analysis, insightful reporting, and storytelling that connects fans to the teams. Gorski also is a columnist for Notre Dame on SI and writer for the Charlotte Hornets On SI. With a deep passion for college football and basketball, he delivers engaging content that combines sharp analysis and firsthand coverage across digital platforms.

