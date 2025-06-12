Michael Irvin Uplifts Deion Sanders Amid Health Issues With Humorous Social Media Post
As he continues to battle unspecified health issues at his home in Texas, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders received an uplifting visit from former Dallas Cowboys teammate and longtime friend Michael Irvin.
The fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer posted a humorous video next to Sanders' luxury pool, joking about holding a party at the private estate. "(Prime) Time, when you go back to Colorado, I'm gonna keep this for ya," Irvin said. "I'm gonna take care of this for ya. I got you buddy. Don't sweat it. We gonna call it the Prime party."
On a more serious note, Irvin shared some kind words in the caption.
"My Bishop always said when your love ones are dealing with any difficult issues, you must find ways to make them laugh and CHANGE THIER FREQUENCY," Irvin wrote, "I love you to life and FOREVER my brother."
Irvin has visited Boulder multiple times since "Coach Prime" took over the CU program in December of 2022. One of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, Irvin spoke to the Buffs during the 2023 preseason and was on the sidelines that year for Colorado's home game against the USC Trojans.
Sanders first spoke on his health issues during an appearance on former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel's "Say What Needs To Be Said" podcast, revealing he lost 14 pounds.
“What I’m dealing with right now is a whole other level," Sanders told Samuel. "I’ve done no media, I’ve done nothing for a minute... I’ve lost 14 pounds. I’m coming back, but I needed this. I needed this exchange because I haven’t had any energy.”
On Wednesday, "Coach Prime" provided an update on his health via X and shared his excitement to return to Boulder.
"Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers," Sanders wrote on X. "THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me! I'm excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program. When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything. Until then, I’M COMING BABY."
With "Coach Prime" recovering at his home in Texas, the Buffs are going through their summer workout program under new strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey. Preseason camp will likely begin the final week of July as Colorado prepares for its third campaign under Sanders' leadership.
Colorado will open its 2025 season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. MT at Folsom Field.