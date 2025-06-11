Deion Sanders Gives Health Update, Colorado Buffaloes Return Plan
Coach Deion Sanders provided an encouraging update on his health issues Wednesday morning as he remains away from his Colorado Buffaloes football program.
Currently recovering at his home in Texas, "Coach Prime" utilized X to share his gratitude for the support and reassured Buff Nation that he's excited to return to Boulder. Sanders' health problems remain unspecified, but he appears in high spirits.
"Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!" Sanders wrote on X. "I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me!"
Sanders revealed he had been battling health issues last month while appearing on former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel's "Say What Needs To Be Said Podcast." Before the podcast, his last media appearance came following Colorado's spring football game on April 19.
“What I’m dealing with right now is a whole other level," Sanders told Samuel. "I’ve done no media, I’ve done nothing for a minute... I’ve lost 14 pounds. I’m coming back, but I needed this. I needed this exchange because I haven’t had any energy.”
With "Coach Prime" healing in Texas, the Buffs are navigating their summer workout program under new strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey. Preseason camp will likely begin the final week of July, and all signs point to Sanders returning to Boulder soon.
"I'm excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program," Sanders wrote on X. "When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything. Until then, I’M COMING BABY."
Sanders has battled a series of health issues in recent years. After having two toes amputated in 2021, he underwent multiple surgeries in 2023 to fix blood clots, forcing him to miss Pac-12 media days. The Big 12 will hold its 2025 football media days in Frisco, Texas, from July 8-9.
Sanders is preparing for his third season leading the Buffs and his first without his sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders. On Tuesday, Shedeur was asked about his father's health issues following the Cleveland Browns' first mandatory minicamp practice.
"I don't know what's going on," the rookie quarterback said, per the team's livestream. "I'm here not to talk about pops and them. I'm here for the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns... I’m focused on learning this playbook and everything I’ve got to do to be the most successful quarterback I can be and be the best teammate I can be. Outside of that, I don't really have no thoughts or really opinions on it."