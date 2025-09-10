Buffs Beat

Why Nate Landman Could Become NFL's Next Star Linebacker

Former Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Nate Landman took home NFC Player of the Week Honors after recording a clutch forced fumble in the Los Angeles Rams' Week 1 win over the Houston Texans. Landman totaled over 400 tackles with the Buffs from 2017-21.

Jack Carlough

Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

If he can stay healthy, Nate Landman has many of the mental and physical traits needed to become a premier linebacker in the NFL.

One of the greatest linebackers in Colorado Buffaloes football history, Landman showed off his clutch gene on Sunday when he forced a game-sealing forced fumble in the Los Angeles Rams' 14-9 win over the Houston Texans. The 26-year-old pro also recorded 10 tackles, including six solo, to kick off his fourth NFL season.

As announced on Wednesday, Landman's heroics earned him his first career NFC Defensive Player of the Week nod. He played in almost every defensive snap against in Week 1, and his 10 tackles tied safety Kam Curl for the team lead.

Former Colorado Buffaloes Nate Landman NFL NFC Defensive Player Of The Week Los Angeles Rams Linebacker Football Undrafted CU
Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Landman becomes the fourth Ram to win Week 1 Defensive Player of the Week honors, making company with defensive end Robert Quinn (2013), defensive tackle Aaron Donald (2015) and cornerback Trumaine Johnson (2017). Colorado hasn't had an alum win the award since fellow linebacker Chad Brown, who earned the recognition in 2003 following a 10-tackle game with the Seattle Seahawks.

Oddly enough, former Colorado cornerback and ninth-year NFL veteran Ahkello Witherspoon was only feet away from Landman when he forced the game-sealing fumble. Witherspoon closed his CU career in 2016, just one year before Landman arrived in Boulder.

Nate Landman Making Mark Early In Los Angeles

Former Colorado Buffaloes Nate Landman NFL NFC Defensive Player Of The Week Los Angeles Rams Linebacker Football Undrafted CU
May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With plenty to prove on a one-year, $1.1 million deal, Landman certainly made his mark in Week 1 with his consistent and clutch defensive play. It's only September, but the Rams are likely viewing Landman as a free agent steal.

"I think I'm right where I need to be," Landman said Monday, per the Rams. "I'm so happy to be here, and that path was clear towards the end (of free agency)... Once the Rams came into the conversation, it was like, 'Alright, this is the place I need to be. This is a great fit.'"

For those who watched Landman at Colorado from 2017-2021, his NFL success comes as no surprise. The Zimbabwe-born linebacker is one of only six Buffs in program history to record over 400 career tackles, and his 53 third-down stops remain a Colorado record. Landman is also the only Buff to earn all-conference honors four times.

MORE: 3 Big Fixes for Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes Ahead of Big 12 Play

MORE: Colorado's Ryan Staub Named Starting Quarterback: Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter Impact

MORE: Deion Sanders To Break Silence on Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Competition

MORE: Houston Cougars' Willie Fritz Reveals Surprising Preparation For Colorado Buffaloes

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Back Makes Triumphant Return After Heart Surgery

Star Potential

Former Colorado Buffaloes Nate Landman NFL NFC Defensive Player Of The Week Los Angeles Rams Linebacker Football Undrafted CU
Dec 16, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Nate Landman (53) celebrates after the Falcons sacked Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) in the end zone during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Landman, who went undrafted in 2022, displayed plenty of star potential in 2023 when he recorded 110 total tackles, two sacks, seven TFLs, three forced fumbles and an interception in only his second NFL season. After missing time last season due to injury, he appears back on track toward becoming an elite linebacker in the league.

Still, consistency is key for Landman. He'll look to build on his strong Week 1 performance on Sunday when the Rams visit the Tennessee Titans.

feed

Published |Modified
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football