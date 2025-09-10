Why Nate Landman Could Become NFL's Next Star Linebacker
If he can stay healthy, Nate Landman has many of the mental and physical traits needed to become a premier linebacker in the NFL.
One of the greatest linebackers in Colorado Buffaloes football history, Landman showed off his clutch gene on Sunday when he forced a game-sealing forced fumble in the Los Angeles Rams' 14-9 win over the Houston Texans. The 26-year-old pro also recorded 10 tackles, including six solo, to kick off his fourth NFL season.
As announced on Wednesday, Landman's heroics earned him his first career NFC Defensive Player of the Week nod. He played in almost every defensive snap against in Week 1, and his 10 tackles tied safety Kam Curl for the team lead.
Landman becomes the fourth Ram to win Week 1 Defensive Player of the Week honors, making company with defensive end Robert Quinn (2013), defensive tackle Aaron Donald (2015) and cornerback Trumaine Johnson (2017). Colorado hasn't had an alum win the award since fellow linebacker Chad Brown, who earned the recognition in 2003 following a 10-tackle game with the Seattle Seahawks.
Oddly enough, former Colorado cornerback and ninth-year NFL veteran Ahkello Witherspoon was only feet away from Landman when he forced the game-sealing fumble. Witherspoon closed his CU career in 2016, just one year before Landman arrived in Boulder.
Nate Landman Making Mark Early In Los Angeles
With plenty to prove on a one-year, $1.1 million deal, Landman certainly made his mark in Week 1 with his consistent and clutch defensive play. It's only September, but the Rams are likely viewing Landman as a free agent steal.
"I think I'm right where I need to be," Landman said Monday, per the Rams. "I'm so happy to be here, and that path was clear towards the end (of free agency)... Once the Rams came into the conversation, it was like, 'Alright, this is the place I need to be. This is a great fit.'"
For those who watched Landman at Colorado from 2017-2021, his NFL success comes as no surprise. The Zimbabwe-born linebacker is one of only six Buffs in program history to record over 400 career tackles, and his 53 third-down stops remain a Colorado record. Landman is also the only Buff to earn all-conference honors four times.
Star Potential
Landman, who went undrafted in 2022, displayed plenty of star potential in 2023 when he recorded 110 total tackles, two sacks, seven TFLs, three forced fumbles and an interception in only his second NFL season. After missing time last season due to injury, he appears back on track toward becoming an elite linebacker in the league.
Still, consistency is key for Landman. He'll look to build on his strong Week 1 performance on Sunday when the Rams visit the Tennessee Titans.