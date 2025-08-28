Colorado Buffaloes Make Statement With Stars Who Made NFL 53-Man Rosters
The Colorado Buffaloes are getting plenty of national attention this week, but it’s not because of their opener against Georgia Tech. Instead, it’s the wave of Buffaloes talent making NFL 53-man rosters that has people talking.
Colorado has always sent players to the league, but since Deion Sanders showed up, it’s on another level. Draft picks, undrafted free agents, preseason standouts — more Buffaloes are making it than ever before.
Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter and Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders grab the headlines as former Colorado standouts, but the story runs deeper — eight players from last season’s Buffaloes team made active NFL rosters.
Sanders has already achieved so much in just two years with the program.
He’s giving players a genuine opportunity to make it to the NFL with his hard-nosed coaching and experienced coaching staff. While the wins on the field are still building, seeing so many Buffaloes in the league really shows that progress is happening.
Colorado is beginning to establish itself as a pathway to the league. With so many players making rosters, the program’s impact is becoming clear.
Which Players from Last Year’s Colorado Team Made NFL Rosters?
Colorado continued to prove itself as a talent factory this season, with eight players from last year’s roster making it onto 53-man NFL rosters.
Hunter went No. 2 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Sanders was selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns and will serve as the team’s third-string quarterback. That role gives him time to develop behind experienced veterans while adjusting to the NFL game.
Sanders and Hunter weren’t the only Buffaloes to make the jump: wide receivers LaJohntay Wester (Baltimore Ravens), Jimmy Horn Jr. (Carolina Panthers), and Xavier Weaver (Arizona Cardinals) all earned roster spots, highlighting just how deep Colorado’s pass-catching talent has become.
With 12 players landing on active rosters, Colorado’s presence across the NFL is bigger than it has been in years — a sign that the Buffaloes’ talent pipeline is alive and thriving.
Pre-Sanders Colorado Players Who Kept Their NFL Roster Spots
Not everyone on the list came from the Sanders era. Veterans like Brady Russell (Seattle Seahawks), BJ Green (Jaguars), and Nate Landman (Rams) also kept their NFL spots, extending Colorado’s footprint in the league.
Three former Buffaloes with years of NFL experience continue to hold down jobs in the secondary. Chidobe Awuzie joins the Ravens, Ahkello Witherspoon is with the Rams, and Isaiah Oliver lines up for the New York Jets.
In total, 12 players with Colorado ties are on active NFL rosters heading into the season — a sign that Sanders’ program is giving his players more and more opportunities at the next level.
What Does This Mean For The Colorado Football Program?
The signs are clear that Sanders can continue producing NFL talent. Shedeur Sanders and Hunter were catalysts for what could become the norm at Colorado.
After a 9-4 season, excitement in Boulder is running high.
Even without some of the team’s top players, Sanders jumped straight into recruiting, bringing in new talent that could contribute right away. The roster is shaping up to be one of the most balanced Colorado has seen under his leadership.
That balance also opens the door for more players to get noticed and drafted at the next level.
Sanders has put together a coaching staff with serious NFL experience, including offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, defensive pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp, and running backs coach Marshall Faulk. For players aiming for the league, learning from coaches who have played on Sundays is a huge advantage.
Having more pro-level talent in the league also strengthens Colorado’s recruiting pitch as the program looks to compete for the College Football Playoffs regularly. With a growing NFL presence and a staff built to develop pro-ready players,
Colorado is positioning itself as a destination for athletes who want to compete at the highest levels — in college and beyond.