NCAA Halts Progress Towards One-time Transfer Rule

Chase Howell

A day after granting athletes with more freedom by allowing them to profit off their name, the NCAA refuses to give the athletes any more.

On Thursday morning, the NCAA Board of Directors recommended they delay voting on the one-time transfer rule citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as their reasoning. 

"The board agreed to lift the moratorium on transfer legislation for the 2020-21 legislative cycle but recommended to the Council that changes to the waiver process as suggested by the working group are not appropriate at this time," The NCAA released in a statement. "Board members recommended the waiver process be sensitive to student-athlete well-being, especially those impacted by COVID-19 in the interim period."

In February, the Division 1 Waiver Working Group, which was appointed by the NCAA, recommended the NCAA allow a one-time transfer rule to grant immediate eligibility to  D1 athletes participating in football, men's and women's basketball, men's ice hockey and baseball the first time they transfer from a school. As opposed to sitting out a full academic year.

Previous reports stated that the NCAA was moving closer to approving this new rule and the announcement on Thursday is a giant step backward from that. The board could still have a ruling sometime in May.

At least two transfers on the CU football team could have been granted immediate eligibility through this rule, and still could in the next few months. Antonio Alfano transferred from Alabama and will apply for eligibility through the waiver process. And Jake Peters is a walk-on tight end transferring from Arizona that will also apply for eligibility through the waiver process. 

The men's basketball team will not be impacted by this as their only transfer coming in is graduate transfer Jeriah Horne and he is already immediately eligible having graduated from Tulsa. 

Daylen Kountz announced he will be transferring to Northern Colorado from CU's basketball team and could be granted immediate eligibility through this rule. 

