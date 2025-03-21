New York Giants Attended Every Shedeur Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Game
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. As is the case every offseason, multiple NFL teams need a quarterback, including the New York Giants, who hold the No. 3 overall pick.
The Giants currently have just one quarterback on their roster, Tommy Devito. New York is expected to sign a veteran, currently in the running for quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. No matter which veteran they sign, the Giants are also projected to draft a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick and have shown immense interest in Sanders.
Per NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, the New York Giants had representatives at every Colorado game this season.
“I was told by someone, outside of the Giants organization but someone inside the league, that said the Giants had a presence at every single Colorado game this year,” Jeremiah said on the "40s and Free Agents" podcast.
“They were following Shedeur Sanders around the entire season,” Jeremiah said.
In Jeremiah’s most recent mock draft, he has Sanders falling to the No. 3 pick, despite both the No. 1 pick, the Tennessee Titans, and the No. 2 pick, the Cleveland Browns having interest in Sanders.
There is a growing belief around the league that if Sanders is available, that is who the New York Giants will select. Jeremy Fowler appeared on the “Dan Patrick Show” and discussed the Giants’ interest in Sanders.
“The sense coming out of the combine was that if they strike out on Stafford they’re going to go draft, they’re gonna heavy there with that third pick, maybe try to trade up. I still think that’s a possibility if you get Rodgers or even Wilson,” Fowler said.
Fowler believes that Tennessee is more interested in Miami quarterback Cam Ward, which could lead to Sanders dropping to the Giants at No. 3. This would also save the Giants from having to trade up in the draft.
In 2024, Sanders recorded 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. He threw just ten interceptions. Sanders threw 904 more passing yards and then more touchdowns in 2024 than he did in 2023, demonstrating his growth in the position.
The Colorado quarterback was sacked 42 times, but he still led the Buffaloes to a nine-win season. He is a tough player, and ready to come in and rebuild a team.
“You don’t think I could come to an NFL franchise and change the program again? It’s history. We’ve done it before; it’s always going to repeat itself,” Sanders said at the NFL Combine.
“If you ain’t trying to change the franchise or the culture, don’t get me. You should know history repeats itself over and over, and I’ve done it over and over, so there should be no question why an NFL franchise should pick me,” Sanders continued.
The New York Giants are one of the teams in need of a rebuild. In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Giants selected wide receiver Malik Nabers. If Sanders is selected by New York, he will already have a top target to pass to.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.