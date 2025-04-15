New York Giants, Shedeur Shanders: Last-Minute NFL Draft Private Workout
On Monday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the New York Giants are having a private workout on Thursday, a week before the first round of the NFL Draft. Additionally, longtime NFL Draft expert Todd McShay revealed he has heard rumblings about the Giants and Sanders at the No. 3 pick in the draft on his podcast, "The McShay Show."
According to McShay, after Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward goes No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, Colorado could have the No. 2 and No. 3 picks in Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and Sanders going to Cleveland and New York, respectively.
"This is not coming from the Giants themselves," said McShay. "Everyone agrees, Cam Ward's going No. 1 to Tennessee. Cleveland's staying at two, and they're picking Travis Hunter. Apparently, in the last several days, and no one's saying it's going to happen, but people are telling me don't close the book on Shedeur to the Giants at three."
In recent days, the New Orleans Saints became the betting favorites to select Sanders in the NFL Draft, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. News broke of Saints quarterback Derek Carr dealing with a shoulder injury, giving New Orleans an opening under center and leading many to believe Sanders would be the Saints' pick.
As noted by Pelissero in his report of the workout, the Giants reportedly had personnel in attendance for every single Colorado game in 2024 to watch Sanders in person. Now, New York will have one final chance to see him throw.
The Giants have been looking closely at Sanders for a while, so they're involvement with Sanders is not necessarily surprising. However, many presumed that Penn State Nittany Lions defender Abdul Carter would be the No. 3 overall pick behind Ward and Hunter. Some even presumed Carter to go No. 2 to the Browns, pairing him up with star defensive end Myles Garrett in Cleveland.
Still, it seems as though New York coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen want one final look at Sanders despite doing as much research as possible during the actual college football season. The Giants' interest in the Colorado quarterback is not new, to say the least.
“(The Giants) were following Shedeur Sanders around the entire season,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on the "40s and Free Agents" podcast.
Could the last-minute workout be a smokescreen? The Giants could be interested in increasing the value of the No. 3 pick if teams thought that New York was intent on taking Sanders.
Sanders is certainly a star, and he would fit under the bright lights of playing in New York. If the Colorado quarterback does go No. 3, it could have a domino effect in the top-10. In addition to the Saints, the Las Vegas Raiders have been rumored to have interest in Sanders, despite veteran quarterback Geno Smith to a two-year contract worth $75 million.
If Sanders is available after the Giants use the third pick, he could be expected to land with the Raiders or the Saints. However, anything can happen leading up to the draft, including last-minute trades.
