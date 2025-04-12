NFL Draft No. 1 Overall Pick Betting Odds: Tennessee Drafting Cam Ward, Travis Hunter?
With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching, what are the betting odds for the No. 1 overall pick, held by the Tennessee Titans, in this year's draft?
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is the runaway favorite with odds of -10,000 of being the No. 1 pick. Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is behind Ward his betting odds set at +1600, and Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter is the next closest prospect with odds of +4000 of being selected first overall, per DraftKings.
The Titans attended Colorado's NFL Showcase on April 4, where Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders showed off his arm, and Hunter demonstrated his abilities at wide receiver. However, after Sanders' throwing session with Hunter and the rest of Colorado's wide receiver prospects, the Titans reportedly canceled their private workout with Sanders.
As a result, many presume Ward to be Tennessee's pick once the draft officially starts. Ward and Sanders have been discussed as the two top quarterbacks of the draft class, and the Titans are in the market for a quarterback after Tennessee's signal callers Will Levis and Mason Rudolph combined for 22 touchdown passes and 21 interceptions en route to a 3-14 season.
Carter has better odds than Hunter of being the No. 1 overall pick by the Titans, but Hunter is actually the favorite to be drafted No. 2 by the Cleveland Browns, according to DraftKings. The former Penn State defender has odds of +170 of being the second pick, while Hunter is favored at -250.
Defensive linemen, especially those that can get to the quarterback, are a hot commodity in the NFL. However, Hunter's accomplishments in college while playing both cornerback and wide receiver are unprecedented.
Not only did Hunter win the Heisman Trophy, the former Buffalo star is the first player in college football history to win both the Chuck Bednarik Award as the best defensive player in the nation and the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the top wide receiver in the country.
Hunter to the Browns has picked up steam recently, with ESPN's Adam Schefter calling the scenario "likely" on "The Adam Schefter Podcast." Cleveland signed defensive lineman Myles Garrett to a lucrative contract in the offseason, and pairing him with a prospect like Carter could solidify the Browns' defensive front. However, Hunter's ability to play both sides of the ball might be enough to make him the No. 2 pick over Carter.
At the NFL Scouting Combine, Hunter spoke with the media about which position he wants to play at the next level.
"That's not my job to figure it out. I'd like to play both sides of the ball. If they give me the opportunity to play both sides of the ball, I'm going to play both sides," said Hunter.
The former Buffalo can't control the plans of whichever team ends up drafting him, but Hunter did make it clear how he would like to be announced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell when he is selected. In an interview with CBS Sports at Colorado's NFL Showcase, Hunter made it clear that he wants Goodell to say both wide receiver and cornerback before his name is called at the draft.
