NFL Analyst Questions Cleveland Browns Quarterback Battle, Shedeur Sanders' Chances of Starting
Former Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders just wrapped up his first NFL minicamp and organized team activities.
With an impressive start now behind him, Sanders can turn his attention to the next step in his rookie journey.
But while Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has emphasized open competition across the board, at least one NFL analyst remains skeptical about just how open the battle really is.
Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland recently shared his doubts on air.
“I tend to not think that it’s as wide open as they say,” Grossi said.
“I think they portray it as wide open to keep the rookies competing as hard as they can and to believe that the harder you work, the closer you get to a better role.”
Grossi’s take, however, appears at odds with Stefanski’s recent comments and the team’s approach throughout OTAs and minicamp.
“If you’re on our roster, you’re competing for a role,” Stefanski said during a recent ESPN Cleveland appearance.
He reiterated that message on the Cleveland Browns Daily podcast, emphasizing that while reps won’t be split evenly, they will be distributed with purpose.
“There’s that old saying: You treat everybody fairly, but not the same,” Stefanski said.
“There’s guys that need X number of reps. There’s guys that don’t. I mean, Joe [Flacco] is 40 years old, has seen a lot of football, played a lot of football. He does not need as many reps as the young guys do.”
That's exactly how it's played out on the field.
Through minicamp and OTAs, Flacco saw limited snaps, likely due to his experience level and existing knowledge of the system, completing 18-of-35 passes.
Sanders finished with the best completion percentage, completing 41-of-53 passes; Pickett would go 38-of-63, and Gabriel, who received the most reps, went 48-of-83.
According to Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein, the Browns used “two-spot” practice sessions to maximize evaluation windows.
These drills split the quarterbacks onto two separate fields, allowing both veterans and rookies to take snaps simultaneously — with rookies handling easier play calls.
Per Epstein, Browns general manager Andrew Berry told Yahoo Sports that they are “absolutely, absolutely, absolutely” open to keeping all four quarterbacks on the teams final 53-man roster — temporarily pouring cold water on the idea of an upcoming quarterback trade.
Berry cited the New England Patriots’ 2000 strategy — when they carried four quarterbacks during Tom Brady’s rookie season — as precedent.
It’s a noteworthy comparison, given Cleveland’s current depth chart and Sander's relationship with Brady.
“Oftentimes the thought in the NFL is like, ‘OK, well, your starter gets 70% of the reps, your backup gets 25 percent of the reps, and your third guy gets 5 percent of the reps," Berry told Yahoo Sports.
"It doesn't have to be that way — especially in the spring when we have some flexibility.”
Both Berry and Stefanski have stressed that performance and adaptability will outweigh pedigree in determining who stays — and who starts — in Cleveland.
Taken together, the messaging and on-field decisions suggest that while quarterback reps may not be perfectly equal, the opportunity for upward movement is real — especially for a rookie like Sanders.
With minicamp now in the rearview, veteran players will now enter a five-week summer break before training camp kicks off.
Rookies will continue with closed practices next week, offering Sanders the opportunity to continue developing—albeit out of the public eye.
For Sanders, the positive early impression matters — and if the competition truly remains open, he’ll have every chance to prove himself between now and the start of the season.