Travis Hunter is turning heads before the start of NFL Combine
This next generation is redefining the way they are evaluated, and Travis Hunter is at the forefront of this movement. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner is looking to break the mold at the upcoming NFL Combine, where a key question looms: Will NFL teams allow him to play both wide receiver and defensive back at the next level?
Hunter’s journey has been groundbreaking from the start. As the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 class, he shocked the football world by choosing Jackson State over Power Five programs, becoming the highest-rated recruit to ever sign with an HBCU.
After a strong freshman season at Jackson State, he transferred to Colorado, where he flourished under head coach Deion Sanders. In 2023, he was named a first-team All-Pac-12 selection as a defensive back and earned All-Purpose honors from the Associated Press. His 2024 season was nothing short of legendary—he won the Heisman, the Biletnikoff Award (best wide receiver), and the Bednarik Award (best defensive player), proving his dominance on both sides of the ball.
Now, the NFL Combine presents a rare opportunity for Hunter to showcase his skills at both wide receiver and cornerback. Unlike most prospects, he will participate in two sets of positional drills, which are scheduled on separate days. This unique scheduling allows him time to recover and prepare for each session. Scouts are eager to see whether he officially declares himself a two-way player or focuses on one position. Many believe his rare versatility makes him a generational talent.
Shedeur Sanders falls in CBS Sports' latest NFL Mock Draft
One of the biggest concerns surrounding Hunter’s performance at the Combine is how much testing he will be required to do. While the 40-yard dash and bench press are standard evaluations, some believe he should be spared from excessive testing like the shuttle drill, given his already proven on-field agility. Regardless, his ability to play over 130 snaps per game at an elite level is something no other prospect in recent memory has accomplished.
Colorado's Travis Hunter compared to NFL freak by ESPN analyst
Hunter is set to raise the bar for future athletes who dream of excelling on both offense and defense. If he successfully proves himself at the Combine, he could change how NFL teams evaluate and utilize two-way players, making history yet again.