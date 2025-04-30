NFL Fines Atlanta Falcons, Coach Jeff Ulbrich For Shedeur Sanders Draft Prank Call
Some justice has been served in the case of former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders receiving a prank call during the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The culprit of Sanders' prank call was Jax Ulbrich, the 21-year-old son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. Jax found Sanders' private draft phone number on his father's iPad and facilitated another individual to call Sanders while impersonating New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis. The prankster told Sanders he had been selected by the Saints but would have to "wait a little bit longer." New Orleans, of course, didn't pick Sanders.
While the younger Ulbrich apologized for his actions, his father and the Falcons organization have still been issued a considerable fine. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the NFL fined the Falcons $250,000 and Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 for "failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL Draft."
Sanders, whose father and Colorado coach Deion Sanders was selected by the Falcons in the 1989 NFL Draft, heard his name called by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round.
"It didn't really have an impact on me," Shedeur said in a conference call with Cleveland-area reporters. "It was just like, I mean, OK, like I don't feed into negativity, or I don't feed into that stuff. You've seen on Deion (Sanders) Jr.'s YouTube video my reaction to it, I don't — it is what it is. I think, of course, it is childish. Of course, I feel like it was a childish act, but everybody does childish things here and there."
In an apology posted to Instagram, Jax said he called Shedeur again to assumedly express his regret.
“On Friday night I made a tremendous mistake,” Jax wrote. “Shedeur, what I did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful. I’m so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish. I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments of your life and I made a terrible mistake and messed with that moment. Thank you for accepting my call earlier today, I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.”
The Falcons also issued an apology to the Sanders family.
"The Atlanta Falcons do not condone this behavior and send our sincere apologies to Shedeur Sanders and his family, who we have been in contact with to apologize to, as well as facilitate an apology directly from Jax to the Sanders family. We have also been in contact with the NFL and will continue to cooperate fully with any inquiries we may receive from the NFL league office. We are thoroughly reviewing all protocols, and updating if necessary, to help prevent an incident like this from happening again."