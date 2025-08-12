Buffs Beat

Cleveland Browns’ Shedeur Sanders’ Uphill Battle Continues in Latest Depth Chart Reveal

Despite an impressive preseason showing, former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders remains buried deep on the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback depth chart. With just weeks left before the regular season, he still faces a tough climb to earn meaningful snaps.

Thomas Gorski

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; August 8, 2025: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; August 8, 2025: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns are coming off a strong preseason showing, and rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was front and center. With fellow Browns quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett sidelined by hamstring injuries, Sanders got his shot — and he delivered.

Still, it hasn’t moved the needle. When coach Kevin Stefanski released the team’s Week 2 depth chart, nothing had changed. Sanders is still sitting as the fourth quarterback, behind veteran Joe Flacco at the top followed by Pickett and Gabriel battling for the backup job.

Flacco isn’t expected to play this week, but Stefanski isn’t tipping his hand on who the regular-season starter will be. The only sure thing? Sanders is going to “get a lot of reps” over the next few weeks. As for who will start against the Eagles, that’s still up in the air.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) gets away from Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (96) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images

Does Sanders Have a Chance at Starting Week 1?

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) scrambles during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

After throwing for 138 yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers, one would think Sanders might have climbed the depth chart. Instead, he’s still stuck at the bottom, and with just a few weeks left before the season, all signs point to Joe Flacco getting the nod.

The real question isn’t whether Sanders can leapfrog Flacco — it’s what he needs to do to pass Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel. Right now, he’s the only one of the three actually on the field and healthy.

Pickett’s career has stalled since his early struggles in Pittsburgh, while Gabriel is the wildcard. Both he and Sanders had similar production last season, but Gabriel went two rounds earlier in the draft.

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) with the ball in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If Gabriel misses more time, things could get interesting. The Browns might not want to carry four quarterbacks into the season, and in that case, either Gabriel or Sanders could end up on the trading block.

Is Sanders Starting on Saturday Against The Philadelphia Eagles?

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) at the line of scrimmage in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On Monday, Stefanski kept things pretty vague. He didn’t name a starter, but he did give an update on Pickett and Gabriel’s hamstring injuries.

“Dillon can do some 11-on-11,” Stefanski said. “Obviously, we’re still mindful of his tightness in the hamstring. Kenny, not just yet in 11-on-11, but both guys are progressing well.”

As for Sanders, Stefanski wouldn’t bite on whether the rookie has earned more snaps. He stressed that the team is “mixing these guys” and staying “very intentional” about quarterback development.

"I'm not gonna get into reps ... other than to say we're gonna continue to mix these guys," Stefanski said. "And also to say we are gonna be very intentional about our quarterbacks' development."

For Sanders, the path forward is simple — keep playing well and make it impossible for the Browns to ignore him. 

Preseason breakouts don’t always shake up the depth chart, but if he keeps producing while the others are on the mend, Stefanski might be forced to rethink the pecking order.

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) reacts after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Buffaloes On SI. A Northwestern Medill graduate, Tom has been featured on Sporting News, Yahoo, CBS Sports and other major publications. He covers a range of college and professional sports with a focus on in-depth analysis, insightful reporting, and storytelling that connects fans to the teams. Gorski also is a columnist for Notre Dame on SI and writer for the Charlotte Hornets On SI. With a deep passion for college football and basketball, he delivers engaging content that combines sharp analysis and firsthand coverage across digital platforms.

