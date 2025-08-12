Cleveland Browns’ Shedeur Sanders’ Uphill Battle Continues in Latest Depth Chart Reveal
The Cleveland Browns are coming off a strong preseason showing, and rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was front and center. With fellow Browns quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett sidelined by hamstring injuries, Sanders got his shot — and he delivered.
Still, it hasn’t moved the needle. When coach Kevin Stefanski released the team’s Week 2 depth chart, nothing had changed. Sanders is still sitting as the fourth quarterback, behind veteran Joe Flacco at the top followed by Pickett and Gabriel battling for the backup job.
Flacco isn’t expected to play this week, but Stefanski isn’t tipping his hand on who the regular-season starter will be. The only sure thing? Sanders is going to “get a lot of reps” over the next few weeks. As for who will start against the Eagles, that’s still up in the air.
Does Sanders Have a Chance at Starting Week 1?
After throwing for 138 yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers, one would think Sanders might have climbed the depth chart. Instead, he’s still stuck at the bottom, and with just a few weeks left before the season, all signs point to Joe Flacco getting the nod.
The real question isn’t whether Sanders can leapfrog Flacco — it’s what he needs to do to pass Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel. Right now, he’s the only one of the three actually on the field and healthy.
Pickett’s career has stalled since his early struggles in Pittsburgh, while Gabriel is the wildcard. Both he and Sanders had similar production last season, but Gabriel went two rounds earlier in the draft.
If Gabriel misses more time, things could get interesting. The Browns might not want to carry four quarterbacks into the season, and in that case, either Gabriel or Sanders could end up on the trading block.
Is Sanders Starting on Saturday Against The Philadelphia Eagles?
On Monday, Stefanski kept things pretty vague. He didn’t name a starter, but he did give an update on Pickett and Gabriel’s hamstring injuries.
“Dillon can do some 11-on-11,” Stefanski said. “Obviously, we’re still mindful of his tightness in the hamstring. Kenny, not just yet in 11-on-11, but both guys are progressing well.”
As for Sanders, Stefanski wouldn’t bite on whether the rookie has earned more snaps. He stressed that the team is “mixing these guys” and staying “very intentional” about quarterback development.
"I'm not gonna get into reps ... other than to say we're gonna continue to mix these guys," Stefanski said. "And also to say we are gonna be very intentional about our quarterbacks' development."
For Sanders, the path forward is simple — keep playing well and make it impossible for the Browns to ignore him.
Preseason breakouts don’t always shake up the depth chart, but if he keeps producing while the others are on the mend, Stefanski might be forced to rethink the pecking order.