NFL Hall Of Famer Reacts To Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Preseason Start
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders started in the team’s first preseason game, and the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback had a standout performance that caused a strong reaction across social media. Even some former NFL stars chimed in.
The Cleveland Browns faced the Carolina Panthers for the first of three preseason games. Not only did Sanders start, but he nearly played three full quarters. With injuries to the Browns’ quarterback room, Sanders had a big opportunity to make his mark ahead of the NFL season.
Sanders Earns Praise From NFL Legend
NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is a former teammate of Sanders’ father, Deion Sanders. The two played together on the Dallas Cowboys, and now Irvin is showing support for his former teammate’s son. Irvin posted a video on social media reacting to Sanders’ preseason start.
Irvin took a video of the game when it was 3rd & 8, calling it one of the most important plays.
“This the kind of downs that says you can play in the NFL or not. Right here. Backed up eight-yard line, third and eight,” Irvin said.
Sanders completed a pass from the pocket on his side of the field, resulting in a first down.
How Sanders Performed In Preseason Start
It took Sanders a couple of plays to adjust, but once he did, he had a strong performance for his first game. Sanders finished the game going 14-of-23 with 138 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also had four carries for 19 yards.
Sanders was only sacked two times, which is an important sign of growth. With the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders was sacked 42 times in 2024.
Sanders was poised under pressure and showed off his accuracy, making throws into tight coverage. Even with having a strong first game, Sanders understands that there is still work that needs to be done and areas to improve. It was Sanders' first game not being coached by his father, and he is not letting that impact him.
“I feel like I did everything, you know, I could. Tonight I feel like it’s definitely room for improvement in many areas overall,” Sanders said postgame. “I’m just thankful for the opportunity and happy we won, but it’s definitely still time to go to work.”
Quarterback Competition Outlook
Sanders is in a quarterback competition with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Also on the roster is veteran quarterback Tyler Huntley, who signed with the team earlier in the week due to the number of injuries.
Sanders needed to have a strong performance with the Browns to make a difference on the depth chart. In the first unofficial depth chart, Sanders was listed as the No. 4 quarterback.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged after the game that reps are important, but he was hesitant to say if the game affected the quarterback competition. Sanders is controlling his destiny and has to continue to put in the work to move up the depth chart.
The Cleveland Browns will have a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their second preseason game on Aug. 16. After facing the Eagles, the Browns will play the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 23.
Sanders turned heads with his performance and has the support of NFL legends. All he can do is continue to put in the work as he competes to be the Cleveland Browns’ franchise quarterback.