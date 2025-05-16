NFL Insider Believes Shedeur Sanders Will Start For Cleveland Browns In 2025
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Sanders was drafted by a team that has five quarterbacks currently on the roster, making it a competitive offseason for the rookie to find a place on the depth chart.
The Browns’ quarterback room features Deshaun Watson, who is recovering from an injury and his status for the season is unknown, Joe Flacco, the projected starter, and Kenny Pickett, who the Browns traded for during free agency. The other two quarterbacks are Sanders, and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel. With the number of quarterbacks, Sanders starting in 2025 is perhaps a reach, but not impossible.
ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi made a bold prediction on “The Really Big Show,” that Sanders will get the opportunity to start in 2025. The argument is not that he will be the week one starter, but that it will happen at some point in the season.
“I’ll say yes just based on history. The Browns starts nine quarterbacks over the last two years,” Grossi said.
In The 2023 regular season, the Browns began the season with Watson as their starting quarterback. Following an injury to Watson, quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson started in week four. In week five the starting quarterback was PJ Walker and by week 13, the team signed Flacco who started and clinched a playoff run. In week 18 the team had quarterback Jeff Driskel start.
In 2024, the Browns went back to Watson and Thompson-Robinson to start the season. Quarterback Jameis Winston received several starts and in week 18 quarterback Bailey Zappe was given the chance. No matter the depth chart week one, there is a chance that Sanders will start at least one game in the 2025 season.
Grossi’s co-host, Aaron Goldhammer agreed the team will start Sanders, adding that with the buzz around the former Colorado quarterback, the Browns starting him could get the team flexed into prime time slots. Aside from a game in London, the Browns do not have a primetime game this season. Grossi agreed with Goldhammer’s comment.
Throughout the NFL Draft, where Sanders was going to be selected was the overwhelming narrative. Throughout round one, all of day two, up until the fifth round on day three, Sanders was a focus point. If Sanders, a fifth-round pick, starts in the second half of the season, Cleveland games could be flexed to a prime time slot for all to watch.
“Maybe he’ll get there around flex time and you know, based on other games maybe networks will, ‘I’ll bow to the Shedeur phenomena,’ and put him out there,” Grossi continued.
With several months until the regular season, a lot could happen. Sanders is putting in the work on the field and will attempt to work his way up the depth chart in 2025. The Browns season will kick off on Sept. 7, but the first preseason game is on Aug. 8.
With the quarterback competition, and the team willing to give each player an opportunity to prove themselves, the preseason games will be an important time for Sanders and the Browns.