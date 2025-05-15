NFL Insider Reveals Why Dillon Gabriel Has Edge Over Shedeur Sanders: Cleveland Browns
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Sanders was the second quarterback the Browns drafted, taking former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round.
The Cleveland Browns now have a busy quarterback room, with three veterans on the roster including Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Deshaun Watson. Watson is the only player who was on the Browns’ roster in 2024, but his status for the season is unknown due to an injury.
With five quarterbacks on the roster, there will be a battle for a roster spot, with the potential for one quarterback to be traded before the deadline this season. With two drafted quarterbacks, eyes are on who is doing better between Gabriel and Sanders.
ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi believes Gabriel has the current edge over Sanders based on Rookie Minicamp evaluation. Grossi highlighted the way Gabriel throws the ball being what is keeping him ahead of the former Colorado player.
“I thought both days Dillon Gabriel looked a little better,” Grossi said on ESPN Cleveland. “He throws a tight spiral. He throws a beautiful ball. He’s very assertive. He knows the pocket, you can tell that, even though they’re not rushing. He just has a pocket presence.”
One of the biggest scrutinies surrounding Sanders on the field is the number of sacks he takes. While the offensive line can be a discussion point, Sanders sometimes holds on to the ball too long, as he always wants to make the play. In 2024, Sanders was sacked 42 times, which was an improvement compared to 2023’s 52 sacks taken.
“I thought Gabriel was a little better both days. Doesn’t mean Shedeur Sanders is a bust or anything. The other guy just looks better,” Grossi continued.
Outside of the number of sacks Sanders took, the Colorado quarterback is coming off a strong season. Sanders finished 2024 with 4,134 passing years and 37 touchdowns. He had a 74.0 completion percentage, throwing 10 interceptions.
Sanders went from a projected first-round pick to falling to the fifth round of the draft. There have been many different conversations about why Sanders fell, ranging from rumors surrounding his private meetings to his on-field play.
Sanders was asked following Rookie Minicamp about the discussions surrounding him and if he is looking to prove people wrong.
“My job here isn’t to prove people wrong, I’m proving myself right,” Sanders said after his first NFL practices. “I fully believe it. What those people say, that’s just their opinions. I don’t truly care. They don’t really live in my mental space about that type of stuff. It really doesn’t do anything for me.”
Time will tell where the former Colorado quarterbacks stand on the depth chart. The Browns will give each player the opportunity to prove themselves throughout the offseason workouts and preseason. Cleveland could keep each quarterback, but it would not be a surprise if the team trades one down the line. There is a chance Sanders sees the field in the 2025 season, whether it is for the Browns or another team.