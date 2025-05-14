Scott Hanson Reveals NFL RedZone Expectations On Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
Former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. There is high anticipation surrounding Hunter taking the field for the Jaguars this season.
Hunter is going to take on the wide receiver role with Jacksonville but is expected to get snaps on defense. With his versatility, Hunter will be a playmaker in 2025, leading to many catches and touchdowns on both sides of the ball.
With Hunter projected to be a big-time player quickly in the league, NFL Redzone host Scott Hanson discussed his excitement for Hunter in 2025 with On3.
“I can’t wait to call Travis Hunter’s first NFL touchdown, because I think he’ll have many and I think he’ll have many on both sides of the ball,” Hanson said. “I can’t wait to see how many snaps he plays on whatever becomes the opposite side of the ball for him. Because I believe whoever drafts him will use him primarily at one or the other and then sprinkle him at the opposite position, right?”
“Let’s say the team that drafts him uses him at wide receiver. I think he’ll play 10, 12, 15, 20 snaps at corner. Hey, it’s third and nine, they're going to throw the football. There’s Justin Jefferson, go lock him down. There’s CeeDee Lamb, go cover him. There’s Amon-Ra St. Brown, you’re on him,” Hanson continued. “I can’t wait to see Travis Hunter on RedZone. It’s going to be fantastic.”
Hunter proved through his collegiate career that he can play both offense and defense at a high level. He is coming off a Heisman-winning season where he had 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. Defensively, Hunter had 35 total tackles, 11 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and four interceptions.
The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to draft Hunter, showing just how much they want him on the team and value him as a player. Jacksonville will allow Hunter to play both sides of the ball, but he will start with offense as a receiver.
Hunter will team up with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who continuously improved throughout his rookie season. With the addition of Hunter, former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence will have two solid receivers to throw to, which should open up the offense.
“It got me this far and I was also able to, you know, win a Heisman Trophy and win a lot more awards you know on the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side of the ball,” Hunter told the Jacksonville Jaguars team reporter Kiani Stevens about Colorado coach Deion Sanders allowing him to play both offense and defense.
“He let me go out there and just do my thing. So, he let me be able to be myself and that got me in a good place.”
The Jacksonville Jaguars finished the 2024 season with a 4-13 record. With the addition of Hunter, and bringing in a new head coach and general manager the team is looking to not just improve from 2024, but to compete in the AFC South.