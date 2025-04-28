NFL Insider Calls Shedeur Sanders 'Great Value' For Cleveland Browns In NFL Draft 5th Round
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders fell into the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft over the weekend, and ESPN's Adam Schefter called it "crazy" that Sanders slid as far as he did. Schefter appeared on ESPN Cleveland's The Really Big Show, and he revealed some of his thoughts on Sanders and the draft.
"I don't think any of us would have been surprised if Cleveland was the team all along. The surprise for me was that they went Dillon Gabriel where they did, and they chose Dillon Gabriel earlier in the draft. Once they did that, I thought well, they're not going to go back to the quarterback well. But they did, and I think at that point in time, it's a great value. Why would you not roll the dice at that point in time? Cleveland did," Schefter said to ESPN Cleveland.
"I think you've got a quarterback that was a really good prospect, probably not as high a prospect as we in the media sometimes thought, but it's hard to imagine that he would go in the fifth round. The fifth round," said Schefter. "Like that's crazy to me, and there's obviously factors that go beyond just football that play into it, and I think that the pre-draft process was not great for him. It didn't help him, so a whole variety of factors."
Some believed Sanders would be selected in the first round, but most were shocked to see the former Buffalo available in the fifth round. The quarterbacks selected before him were Cam Ward (Tennessee Titans, No. 1), Jaxson Dart (New York Giants, No. 25), Tyler Shough (New Orleans Saints, No. 40), Jalen Milroe (Seattle Seahawks, No. 92), and Dillon Gabriel (Cleveland Browns, No. 94), making Sanders the sixth quarterback taken in the draft.
"But you know what? It really doesn't matter know. he's picked in Cleveland. He's got a chance to go in and prove everybody wrong. And if he's as good as some people believe, then he'll have a chance to win that job and make a name for himself," Schefter continued.
NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay reported recently that Sanders was not sufficiently prepared for a workout with the New York Giants, and it led to them passing on the Colorado quarterback in favor of Dart out of Ole Miss.
MORE: Nick Saban On Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft Slide: 'I Feel Bad For Shedeur'
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Reacts To Prank Call From Pretend NFL Team During Draft Fall: 'Why Get Mad?'
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott Addresses 'Unfair' Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Fall, Controversy
MORE: Deion Sanders Amazed At Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Fall Controversy: 'This The Devil'
As Schefter noted, the Browns are bringing in two rookie quarterbacks as a clear sign that they are searching for a franchise player at the most important position in football. Both Sanders and Gabriel are expected to have an opportunity to compete for the starting job in Cleveland. The Browns have quarterbacks Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Deshaun Watson on the roster as well, but Watson is recovering from an Achilles injury.
After the draft, Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry spoke to reporters, and they told the media that ever player on the roster is expected to compete for starting jobs, when asked about the chances they will give the rookie quarterbacks.
“I think all of our players are competing for starting jobs, but the most important part for any player walking into our building is really focusing on the work that it’s going to entail, because, as you know, it’s a lot coming at these guys early," said Stefanski. "So, we’ll get our hands on them in a couple of weekends at the rookie minicamp. But we anticipate all of our players to carve out a role, whether that’s as a starter, as a backup, and it’s really no different here.”