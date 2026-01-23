Projecting Colorado’s 2026 Win Total Under Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason is coming to a close, and the team is looking to rebound from a rough 3-9 season. Coach Deion Sanders now has the 2026 schedule, and it’s not going to be an easy road. Currently, the Buffs are projected to finish next season with a 5-7 record after the regular season. Game by game predictions are below.

After last year’s struggles, the Buffaloes are staring down another tough slate. Sanders more than likely has an idea that won’t be smooth, and his players are going to have to step up quickly if they want to bounce back this season.

Player development and recruiting have been challenges, and Colorado lost more than half its roster this offseason. To patch things up, the team added 42 transfers, bringing the roster to 76 scholarship players.

It’s tough to see the Buffaloes doing much worse than last year, but there aren’t many easy games on the schedule outside of Weber State. Every matchup will test what this team is really made of.

With the roster mostly set, all eyes will be on Sanders and the Buffaloes once the season kicks off. This year could be a real test of the team’s depth, talent, and grit.

Projecting Colorado’s Win Total For The 2026 Season

The Buffaloes are looking to bounce back this season, but the schedule doesn’t do them any favors. The middle ground of the schedule is what does them in as it’s a juggernaut and the Big 12 is only getting more competitive by the season.

Before breaking down each matchup, the biggest question surrounding the Buffaloes is whether this roster can come together quickly enough to handle a demanding schedule. There is little room for error, especially with so many new faces still learning the system.

A 5-7 finish feels like the most realistic outcome given the schedule and the level of roster turnover Colorado is facing. That record would represent slight progress from last season, but it would still highlight how far the Buffaloes remain from being a consistent Big 12 contender.

How Colorado navigates the middle of the season will ultimately determine its win total.

@ Georgia Tech (W)

Weber State (W)

@ Northwestern (L)

@ Baylor (L)

Texas Tech (L)

Utah (L)

@ Oklahoma State (L)

Kansas State (W)

@ Arizona State (L)

Houston (L)

@ Cincinnati (W)

UCF (W)

For Sanders, next season may be less about wins and losses and more about proving the foundation is finally stabilizing.

Why Another Uphill Battle Awaits Deion Sanders For Next Season

Last season was rough for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, with the quarterback spot constantly changing and the team trying to replace so much key talent. With half the roster gone, this season isn’t going to get any easier.

The good news is that starting quarterback Julian Lewis is expected back and should make some strides in his redshirt freshman year. That progress will be important, but it won’t magically fix everything, especially with a tough schedule ahead.

Colorado faces a brutal stretch early on where they could realistically drop seven of the first eight games. Wins won’t come easy, and every matchup is going to test just how far this team has come.

One game against Kansas State might be a chance for an upset, but outside of that, the Buffaloes don’t get many breaks. Pulling off wins is going to take growth, execution, and maybe a bit of luck.

The end of the season is where they really have to prove something. Taking three of the last four games, especially against the Bearcats and Knights, would give the team some momentum and show the rebuild is moving in the right direction.

If they can’t close out those games, the margin for error gets tiny. This season could end up less about a turning point and more about showing whether this rebuild is actually making progress or stuck in place.