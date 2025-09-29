Former NFL Stars Don’t Hold Back on Colorado Buffaloes’ Struggles
The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off another tough Big 12 loss, falling 24-21 to the BYU Cougars Saturday night.
The offense struggled to find a rhythm all game, but one bright spot was Colorado’s defense in the first half. The second half, however, exposed issues in the run defense, as BYU was able to find room on key drives.
BYU piled up 217 yards on the ground, with freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier rushing for 98 and LJ Martin adding about 60 more. Bachmeier really came alive in the second half, making plays both with his arm and on the ground.
Former NFL Stars React to Colorado Buffaloes’ Loss to BYU
After the game, Shannon Sharpe, Chad Ochocinco, and Johnny Manziel weighed in on the Buffaloes during the Club Shay Shay Podcast. Sharpe has long been one of Deion Sanders’ biggest supporters, but even he admitted the team has some glaring problems.
Sharpe argued that "Coach Prime" needs to find some linemen as the group didn’t hold back when it came to what’s holding the Buffaloes back most.
"f you can't stop the run, you gonna lose every game. Here we are in year 3 and they haven't gotten better. They ain't got the players. The ones that are there, are making mistakes you can't make," they said.
Their frustration mirrored what fans saw on Saturday night — a Colorado team still struggling to control the line of scrimmage.
For Sanders and the Buffaloes, fixing the run defense has to be a top priority. It could be the difference between coming up short and finally breaking through in the Big 12.
Despite the loss, coach Deion Sanders sees reason for growth.
“Sometimes it felt like the moment was just too big for some of our athletes,” he said. “We have to be better as a staff, as a team, and I have to do better. We had opportunities. We just didn’t make it happen.”
Colorado came up short, but the defense flashed some encouraging signs. Sanders and his staff know there’s work ahead, and the team has room to grow.
Do Ex-NFL Stars’ Opinions Actually Matter for the Buffaloes?
At the end of the day, probably not. The outcome of games will always matter more than what’s said on a podcast.
When former players like Shannon Sharpe, who’s got a huge following online, speaks up, people pay attention. His close relationship with Sanders just makes it stick even more, and what he says can really steer the conversation around Colorado.
It forces in many ways for fans and critics to talk and like it or not, that chatter usually makes its way into the locker room. It can fire the team up, but it also brings extra eyes and pressure.
Either way, everyone’s watching Colorado a little more closely.
When big names speak up, it keeps the Buffaloes in the spotlight and adds more pressure on Sanders and his team to deliver on the field.