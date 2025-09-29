Buffs Beat

Former NFL Stars Don’t Hold Back on Colorado Buffaloes’ Struggles

Former NFL stars Shannon Sharpe, Chad Ochocinco, and Johnny Manziel shared their thoughts on Colorado’s 24-21 loss to BYU. They didn’t hold back, especially when it came to the Buffaloes’ struggles stopping the run.

Thomas Gorski

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off another tough Big 12 loss, falling 24-21 to the BYU Cougars Saturday night.

The offense struggled to find a rhythm all game, but one bright spot was Colorado’s defense in the first half. The second half, however, exposed issues in the run defense, as BYU was able to find room on key drives.

BYU piled up 217 yards on the ground, with freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier rushing for 98 and LJ Martin adding about 60 more. Bachmeier really came alive in the second half, making plays both with his arm and on the ground.

Former NFL Stars React to Colorado Buffaloes’ Loss to BYU

Deion Sanders Shannon Sharp Chad Ochocinco Johnny Manziel Colorado Buffaloes BYU Cougars Big 12 Football NFL
NFL Hall of Famer and former SSU football player Shannon Sharpe talks to a fan from Hinesville, Ga after signing a bottle of his Le Portier Shay VSOP Luxury Cognac at Habersham Beverage Warehouse in Savannah on Thursday, March 19, 2025. / Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the game, Shannon Sharpe, Chad Ochocinco, and Johnny Manziel weighed in on the Buffaloes during the Club Shay Shay Podcast. Sharpe has long been one of Deion Sanders’ biggest supporters, but even he admitted the team has some glaring problems.

Sharpe argued that "Coach Prime" needs to find some linemen as the group didn’t hold back when it came to what’s holding the Buffaloes back most.

"f you can't stop the run, you gonna lose every game. Here we are in year 3 and they haven't gotten better. They ain't got the players. The ones that are there, are making mistakes you can't make," they said.

Their frustration mirrored what fans saw on Saturday night — a Colorado team still struggling to control the line of scrimmage. 

For Sanders and the Buffaloes, fixing the run defense has to be a top priority. It could be the difference between coming up short and finally breaking through in the Big 12.

Deion Sanders Shannon Sharp Chad Ochocinco Johnny Manziel Colorado Buffaloes BYU Cougars Big 12 Football NFL
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Despite the loss, coach Deion Sanders sees reason for growth. 

“Sometimes it felt like the moment was just too big for some of our athletes,” he said. “We have to be better as a staff, as a team, and I have to do better. We had opportunities. We just didn’t make it happen.”

Colorado came up short, but the defense flashed some encouraging signs. Sanders and his staff know there’s work ahead, and the team has room to grow.

Deion Sanders Shannon Sharp Chad Ochocinco Johnny Manziel Colorado Buffaloes BYU Cougars Big 12 Football NFL
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

MORE: Three Takeaways From Colorado's Heartbreaking Loss to BYU


MORE: Deion Sanders's Message to Players After Colorado's Loss to BYU

MORE: Deion Sanders Makes Questionable Decision in 4th Quarter of Colorado's Loss to BYU

Do Ex-NFL Stars’ Opinions Actually Matter for the Buffaloes?

Deion Sanders Shannon Sharp Chad Ochocinco Johnny Manziel Colorado Buffaloes BYU Cougars Big 12 Football NFL
Jul 16, 2023; Washington, D.C., USA; Chad Ochocinco competes in the eMLS All-Star Challenge at The Wharf. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images / Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images

At the end of the day, probably not. The outcome of games will always matter more than what’s said on a podcast.

When former players like Shannon Sharpe, who’s got a huge following online, speaks up, people pay attention. His close relationship with Sanders just makes it stick even more, and what he says can really steer the conversation around Colorado. 

It forces in many ways for fans and critics to talk and like it or not, that chatter usually makes its way into the locker room. It can fire the team up, but it also brings extra eyes and pressure.

Either way, everyone’s watching Colorado a little more closely.

When big names speak up, it keeps the Buffaloes in the spotlight and adds more pressure on Sanders and his team to deliver on the field.

manual

Published
Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Buffaloes On SI. A Northwestern Medill graduate, Tom has been featured on Sporting News, Yahoo, CBS Sports and other major publications. He covers a range of college and professional sports with a focus on in-depth analysis, insightful reporting, and storytelling that connects fans to the teams. Gorski also is a columnist for Notre Dame on SI and writer for the Charlotte Hornets On SI. With a deep passion for college football and basketball, he delivers engaging content that combines sharp analysis and firsthand coverage across digital platforms.

Home/Football