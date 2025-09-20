Buffs Beat

Now At Wyoming, Former Deion Sanders Assistant Takes Apparent Jab At Colorado Buffaloes

Now with the Wyoming Cowboys, former Colorado Buffaloes running backs coach Gary "Flea" Harrell shared some interesting words on the differences between the two programs. Harrell worked under coach Deion Sanders for five years, including three at Jackson State.

Jack Carlough

Jackson State University's Gary Harrell coaches in place of head coach Deion Sanders during their game against Texas Southern University at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Tcl Jsu Vs Texas Southern14
Jackson State University's Gary Harrell coaches in place of head coach Deion Sanders during their game against Texas Southern University at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Tcl Jsu Vs Texas Southern14 / Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Now employed by the Wyoming Cowboys, former Colorado Buffaloes running backs coach Gary "Flea" Harrell will make an emotional return to Folsom Field on Saturday night.

Harrell spent the past five seasons, including three at Jackson State, working under coach Deion Sanders before leaving Boulder for Laramie earlier this year. While the breakup between Harrell and "Coach Prime" appeared mutual, the Cowboys' new running backs coach took an apparent shot at Colorado's culture in a recent interview with 7220sports.com.

"It's no nonsense," Harrell said of his move to Wyoming. "It's not the glitz, the glamor, it's not the cameras — it's football. It's life and it's football. It is leading these young men on and off the football field... It just feels different, you know? There's a level of accountability here."

Analyzing Gary Harrell's Quote

Wyoming Former Deion Sanders Assistant Shot Colorado Buffaloes Gary Flea Harrell Cowboys Running Backs Marshall Faulk Big 12
Jackson State's Gary Harrell leads the Tigers during their game against Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Jsu Vs Bethune Cookman22 / Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Harrell didn't mention Colorado specifically, but it's fairly clear that he was referring to his experience in Boulder. The Buffs certainly don't lack for show under "Coach Prime," with countless celebrities and cameras surrounding the program. Reading between the lines, Harrell may not have been supportive of the spectacle.

Wyoming, meanwhile, is one of the least-flashiest programs in the FBS. Under second-year coach Jay Sawvel, the Cowboys don't receive much national media attention, and Lil Wayne likely isn't pulling up to Laramie anytime soon.

The final two sentences of Harrell's quote were perhaps most intriguing. After saying Wyoming "just feels different," Harrell mentioned the Cowboys' commitment to accountability. Again, he didn't mention Colorado directly, but he seemingly hinted at Wyoming having more accountability.

MORE: Was Ice Cube’s Visit to Colorado Buffaloes Practice a Distraction or Motivation?

MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals What He Has Learned About Colorado Buffaloes Through Three Games

MORE: Shilo Sanders, Deion's Son, Returns To YouTube After NFL Release

Gary Harrell's Return To Colorado

Wyoming Former Deion Sanders Assistant Shot Colorado Buffaloes Gary Flea Harrell Cowboys Running Backs Marshall Faulk Big 12
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Later in the interview, Harrell was asked about the emotions of facing "Coach Prime" after spending so many years together.

"We're both competitive," Harrell said. "He wants to win, I want to win. But it's about the team. It's about, you know, the programs, as far as CU and Wyoming football. That's what it's mainly about. It's about the kids, you know? It's not about us. I'm sure we'll shake hands before and we'll shake hands afterwards, but during the game, it's going to be very intense. Just watch him on the sideline, I know how he motivates guys and, myself, I'm a big cheerleader for my guys and for the team."

Wyoming Former Deion Sanders Assistant Shot Colorado Buffaloes Gary Flea Harrell Cowboys Running Backs Marshall Faulk Big 12
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Sanders hired fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk to coach Colorado's running backs in place of Harrell. Through three games, Simeon Price leads the Buffs with 135 rushing yards on 19 carries, followed by Micah Welch at 76 yards.

Largely due to quarterback Shedeur Sanders' talents, Colorado didn't rely on the run game much in Harrell's two seasons with the Buffs. No running back managed to average over 35 rushing yards per game last year.

With Harrell on the visiting sideline, Colorado and Wyoming will kick off at 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football