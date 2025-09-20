Now At Wyoming, Former Deion Sanders Assistant Takes Apparent Jab At Colorado Buffaloes
Now employed by the Wyoming Cowboys, former Colorado Buffaloes running backs coach Gary "Flea" Harrell will make an emotional return to Folsom Field on Saturday night.
Harrell spent the past five seasons, including three at Jackson State, working under coach Deion Sanders before leaving Boulder for Laramie earlier this year. While the breakup between Harrell and "Coach Prime" appeared mutual, the Cowboys' new running backs coach took an apparent shot at Colorado's culture in a recent interview with 7220sports.com.
"It's no nonsense," Harrell said of his move to Wyoming. "It's not the glitz, the glamor, it's not the cameras — it's football. It's life and it's football. It is leading these young men on and off the football field... It just feels different, you know? There's a level of accountability here."
Analyzing Gary Harrell's Quote
Harrell didn't mention Colorado specifically, but it's fairly clear that he was referring to his experience in Boulder. The Buffs certainly don't lack for show under "Coach Prime," with countless celebrities and cameras surrounding the program. Reading between the lines, Harrell may not have been supportive of the spectacle.
Wyoming, meanwhile, is one of the least-flashiest programs in the FBS. Under second-year coach Jay Sawvel, the Cowboys don't receive much national media attention, and Lil Wayne likely isn't pulling up to Laramie anytime soon.
The final two sentences of Harrell's quote were perhaps most intriguing. After saying Wyoming "just feels different," Harrell mentioned the Cowboys' commitment to accountability. Again, he didn't mention Colorado directly, but he seemingly hinted at Wyoming having more accountability.
Gary Harrell's Return To Colorado
Later in the interview, Harrell was asked about the emotions of facing "Coach Prime" after spending so many years together.
"We're both competitive," Harrell said. "He wants to win, I want to win. But it's about the team. It's about, you know, the programs, as far as CU and Wyoming football. That's what it's mainly about. It's about the kids, you know? It's not about us. I'm sure we'll shake hands before and we'll shake hands afterwards, but during the game, it's going to be very intense. Just watch him on the sideline, I know how he motivates guys and, myself, I'm a big cheerleader for my guys and for the team."
Sanders hired fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk to coach Colorado's running backs in place of Harrell. Through three games, Simeon Price leads the Buffs with 135 rushing yards on 19 carries, followed by Micah Welch at 76 yards.
Largely due to quarterback Shedeur Sanders' talents, Colorado didn't rely on the run game much in Harrell's two seasons with the Buffs. No running back managed to average over 35 rushing yards per game last year.
With Harrell on the visiting sideline, Colorado and Wyoming will kick off at 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.