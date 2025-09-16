What Wyoming Cowboys Coach Jay Sawvel Said About Colorado Buffaloes Quarterbacks
To the Colorado Buffaloes' advantage, it's anyone's guess who their starting quarterback will be against the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday night at Folsom Field. Veteran Kaidon Salter appears most likely, but Wyoming coach Jay Sawvel must also prepare his defense for Ryan Staub and freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis.
Although each of Colorado's three scholarship quarterbacks holds different strengths, the offense has remained reliant on inside runs and bubble screens regardless of who's under center. Colorado hasn't taken many shots downfield, and that's unlikely to change against a solid Wyoming defense.
Jay Sawvel's Approach To Colorado's Quarterback Room
During his weekly press conference on Monday, Sawvel was asked about how the Cowboys are preparing for Colorado's still-unsettled situation at quarterback.
"What they've done with Ryan Staub, you look at him and watch him on video and think he's kind of a cool presence and gets the ball out and gets the ball to people accurately. He can do that," Sawvel said, per Wyoming. "With Kaidon Salter, there's an added element of athleticism to it. We've got to prepare for all of it."
Staub threw for 204 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Colorado's Week 3 loss to the Houston Cougars, ultimately taking a step back from his strong performance against Delaware the week prior. In Salter's full game of action against Georgia Tech, the Liberty transfer threw for 159 yards, rushed for 43 and totaled two touchdowns.
From Sawvel's perspective, Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur hasn't changed his unit's approach much between the three quarterbacks.
"I don't know that they alter their offense dramatically between each one," Sawvel said. "It may, obviously, be a little different focus, but we got to get ready for multiple different things."
Outside of the quarterbacks, Wyoming must worry about several talented Colorado playmakers who haven't been utilized enough through three games, including running back DeKalon Taylor, wide receiver Omarion Miller and tight end Zach Atkins. The Buffs will likely look to establish the run game early, but Miller, Atkins and other receivers are in desperate need of a breakout performance.
Who Will Start At Quarterback For Colorado?
After Staub largely struggled at Houston on Friday, coach Deion Sanders figures to return to Salter or give Lewis the nod in Colorado's final nonconference game. The 17-year-old Lewis completed two of his four passes for eight yards against Delaware and still has three games remaining to save his redshirt.
"Coach Prime" admitted in his postgame press conference at Houston that he's unsure of who he'll turn to next at quarterback.
"I have no idea right now," Sanders said, per BuffsTV. "Right now, I am not thinking about that. I am thinking about what transpired and how can we prevent what transpired from happening again. I am trying to self-analyze me first. What can I do better?"