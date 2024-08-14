Op-Ed: Deion Sanders should let the scoreboard do the talking this year
Your scribe each Saturday gathers in the morning coolness with a bunch of dudes closely connected to a neighborhood gym and Denver East High School. We enjoy each other’s banter about a wide range of topics. In short, a bunch of ol’ guys solving, or at least we think, a few of life’s problems.
But a recent Saturday, the day after Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders introductory 2024 “Media Day” press conference? The fellas wanted to discuss, “What’s up with Sanders?”
These buddies know your correspondent’s roots around this program covering five decades and the glory days of McCartney, Neuheisel and Barnett. When the Buffs were a player in the college football world. They’re expecting an answer. The best I could muster while shrugging shoulders? “I have no idea.”
Respected folks covering college football expect the Buffs to be better. But how much better? New offensive line, running backs, gaping holes on defense. Three critical phases of football the current regime professes to have addressed. But don’t you dare suggest the Buffs’ offensive line has been “bolstered.”
Holy smokes. A defiant second-year coach, who lost eight of his last nine games last season, seemed like somebody had stomped on a foot when blasting a reporter brazen enough to ask, “Do you think you’ve bolstered the offensive line?” Coach Prime barely let the question be presented before arrogantly barking, “What does ‘bolstered’ mean?’” He wanted nothing with a legitimate inquiry. Coach, your quarterback was sacked 52 times last year, many newcomers are paid well to solve the issue of keeping your son upright and healthy and you’re grumbling about, “What does it mean to bolster?”
Well, according to a quick search, bolster is defined as, “To strengthen or support. Prop up.” Buff fans, I’m sure Shedeur too, would call that a win if the offensive line was bolstered. Success in football usually starts with the big fellas upfront. I've written before about this year’s until should invoke the spirit of the Buffs’ 1994 O-Line. One dude’s opinion, the greatest in school history.
Anyway, a bearded man who felt like it was the “Hot Seat” also went off on a reporter who asked a question concerning the team’s chemistry. A little context. There’s been reports, from credible sources, about the team’s locker-room culture and allegations of gambling, bullying and gun possession. Sanders, without addressing the question, was offended by the word, “Chemistry.” Again, a coach with only four wins under his belt, prickly weeks before the season begins? Troublesome.
Sanders howled, “What is chemistry?” Again, a reasonable question, given the current state of affairs, is met with disbelief and arrogance. Coach Prime knows the importance of chemistry within a football team. It’s crucial to success. For the record, the definition of chemistry is “The complex emotional or psychological interaction between two people.” Bingo. In this setting, “The complex emotional or psychological interaction between members of the team.”
Another head scratcher? Sanders went off on CBS News Colorado’s Eric Christensen, From my many years at the station, I’ve known the CU grad forever. The station’s main sports anchor Romi Beal hosts Sanders’ television show. Coach Prime is biting the hand that feeds him. Absurd.
In defense of Sanders and the Buffs football program, running a scandal-free program ain’t easy these days. It’s a problem far beyond the luxurious CU locker room. Thank NIL and the transfer portal for the mess that has become intercollegiate athletics. What do you expect teenagers and young adult men to do when you throw a bunch of money at them? Shenanigans follow.
One of the guys in this Saturday group discussing Prime’s press conference has close ties to Texas A&M. Big-time program with big-time money. The university has staff who work with athletes about financial literacy. Good idea. I hope Athletic Director Rick George and crew have similar staff. Like on the field, these athletes need to be “coached” about this crazy money being thrown their way.
Two weeks from the opener. As usual, CU under Sanders is making noise. Not all good. A grumpy coach with growing critics. It’s time for Prime to shine on and off the field.