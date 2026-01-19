What Colorado Recruit Cam Newton Brings To Deion Sanders' Roster

The Colorado Buffaloes may be focusing on the transfer portal, but the program is still adding to the 2026 recruiting class. Running back Cam Newton was one of the top remaining players of the position available before he committed to the Colorado Buffaloes.

Newton is an unranked prospect, but the Buffaloes gave him an offer earlier in the month, and according to Rivals, Colorado was the first Power 4 program to offer him. On Monday morning, the Buffaloes landed the 2026 recruit, enhancing their running back room.

Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs on to the field before the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Cam Newton Brings Versatility, Production To Colorado

Newton is a Texas native who spent his time playing high school football at Walnut Grove. He picked the Colorado Buffaloes over several programs, including Sam Houston State, Tulsa, Temple, UTEP, and others, according to Rivals.

Despite being unranked as a high school prospect, he performed at a high level for his team. In his junior season, he was one of Texas’s top running backs with over 2,000 rushing yards.

As well as being a talented running back, Newton can be a playmaker in the receiving game. In 2025, He rushed for 2,402 yards, totaled 388 receiving yards, and scored 44 total touchdowns.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is bringing in players, whether it be through recruiting or the transfer portal, who have proven they can play at a high level. Although it was in high school, Newton has shown what he can do when the ball is in his hands, resulting in Colorado offering the running back recruit.

Newton’s commitment came after a visit with the Buffaloes, which helped solidify his decision.

“I made it out to Boulder; a great experience and hospitality,” Newton told 247Sports’ BuffStampede. “All the coaches were so welcoming. I am excited where the future will lead to.”

MORE: Deion Sanders Bolsters Colorado Secondary with Transfer Cornerback

MORE: Jordan Seaton's Cousin Joins Colorado In Turn Of Transfer Portal Events

MORE: One Big Takeaway From Colorado’s Transfer Portal Class

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

The Colorado Buffaloes have made some late moves with their 2026 recruiting class. The program has had 12 players sign their letter of intent and has received a commitment from four more players, including Newton.

Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite some scrutiny over Sanders’ recruiting efforts, the 2026 class being up to 16 commitments is the most for the program since the 2023 class, with 21 enrollees. Colorado is making some late pickups, continuing to fill needed positions.

Newton is the first running back to commit to Colorado through the 2026 recruiting class.

Colorado’s Running Back Room

The Colorado Buffaloes hired offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who could impact the running back room for the better. Colorado’s offense has been led by the passing game in the Sanders era, and the team averaged just 3.5 rushing yards in 2025. While the ground game did improve this season, it could take a big step forward in 2026.

Colorado running back Micah Welch will be a key returner next season. He led the Buffaloes in rushing yards (384) and scored four touchdowns. Running back Dekalon Taylor will also be returning to the team in the fall.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos running back Micah Welch (29) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Aside from Welch and Taylor, Colorado will have a new-looking running back room in the fall with three incoming transfers:

Sacramento State’s Damian Henderson II

Sacramento State’s Jaquail Smith

Alabama’s Richard Young

Both Henderson and Smith are following Marion to Colorado from Sacramento State and could become key contributors to the offense. Between Welch, Newton, and the incoming players, the Colorado Buffaloes will have a refreshed running back room, which can lead to significant improvement on offense.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES