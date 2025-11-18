Experts Predict Miami To Flip Colorado's Top Recruit
Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes continue to loosen their grip on four-star tight end commit Gavin Mueller.
Steve Wiltfong and Gavin Smith, top recruiting analysts at Rivals, have logged predictions for the South Elgin High School (South Elgin, Illinois) product to flip his pledge to the Miami Hurricanes.
Mueller has been committed to Colorado since May 14. He was the second name and first offensive player to announce his intention to join the Buffaloes' class of 2026.
Miami Hurricanes In Hot Pursuit Of Buffs Commit
Mueller recently made his second visit to coach Mario Cristobal and South Beach, watching No. 15 Miami trounce the North Carolina State Wolfpack. The Hurricanes have come on strong in the last month in hopes of landing the No. 16 tight end and No. 10 Illinois-born prospect in his class, per Rivals.
“They kind of hopped in a little bit last minute, but ever since, they’ve been a hundred percent, full force," Mueller told Rivals. "They told me that we know we’re late, but we are going to do everything. When they put their head on the pillow on December 3rd, they want to be able to say they did everything they could to get me. I’m definitely feeling that.”
With early signing day just over two weeks away, Mueller appears to be less and less of a Buff. He's attracted Miami's dominance, as opposed to Colorado's recent dysfunction.
MORE: Electric Big 12 Power Rankings Have Three Potential Playoff Teams
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Argument for Best Backdrop for ESPN's College GameDay
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Latest Act of Kindness Resembles His Colorado Days
Coach Prime's Tight End Trepidations Continue
One of the key reasons for Mueller's change of heart could be Colorado's continued neglect of tight ends. "Coach Prime" stressed balance entering 2025, but that has consisted solely of more of the run, not more of the pass-catching position.
Tight end Zach Atkins was one of the position's top transfers this past offseason, but with just two games left, he's not nearly as involved as expected. He's caught 15 passes for 93 yards and no touchdowns, with just one contest where he made more than three grabs.
That's all in terms of tight end production. Backup Sav'ell Smalls hasn't played this season due to injury. The Buffs haven't found much at the spot during the Coach Prime era, and with Mueller's decision, they could continue to be fruitless.
Down south, Miami has a rich history of tight ends and a more favorable future of those who'd throw Mueller balls. At quarterback, the Hurricanes have had Cam Ward, now Carson Beck and likely another strong signal caller next season.
Even in a down year for the position's excellence, Mueller was impressed. In all likelihood, Sanders will have to find another name to call his future at a position he's done almost nothing with.
“The tight end production was good. They got different types of bodies in the tight end room, different skill sets, and they use them to their fullest, I feel like. Also, in the history of tight ends, they are one of the best to do it. So it’s definitely enticing," Mueller told Rivals.