Predicting the Next Former Colorado Buffaloes Player to Win a Super Bowl

For the first time since offensive tackle Nate Solder won it all with the New England Patriots in 2017, the Colorado Buffaloes have a new Super Bowl champion.

One-time Colorado walk-on Brady Russell reached the NFL's pinnacle on Sunday evening as his Seattle Seahawks took down the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, 29-13. Capping off his third season with the Seahawks, Russell was a team captain who recorded two special teams tackles and carried out the important duty of dousing Seattle coach Mike Macdonald in Gatorade.

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald is dunked with Gatorade by Brady Russell after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Carlos Barria/Reuters via Imagn Images | Carlos Barria/Reuters via Imagn Images

It's unclear whether Russell will re-sign with Seattle for the 2026 season, but a few other former Buffs are well in the mix for Super Bowl LXI. Early favorites to reach next year's Super Bowl include the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars, who feature a trio of former Buffs.

Unless they make a move this offseason, the defending AFC West champion Broncos don't have any former Buffs on their current roster.

Nate Landman Up Next?

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) blocks a pass by Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) intended for tight end Mitchell Evans (84) in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Rams nearly knocked off the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game and are one of the biggest early favorites to reach next year's Super Bowl. If they hold strong this offseason, linebacker Nate Landman is positioned to become the next former Buff to win a Super Bowl.

Landman led the Rams with 132 regular season tackles, including eight for a loss, and also recorded 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception. Many argued that the first-year Ram should've earned a Pro Bowl nod.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"He has great emotional intelligence," coach Sean McVay said of Landman in November, per the Rams. "He's a great competitor. I think our guys immediately earned the respect and just the way that he moves... I've really enjoyed continuing to get to know him and everything that he's about. It epitomizes what we want to be about."

Former Colorado cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon also spent this past season with the Rams but is now a free agent.

MORE: Colorado Recruit Xavier McDonald Announces Massive Flip on National Signing Day

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Emerge As Losers of National Signing Day

MORE: The Biggest Thing to Know About Colorado on National Signing Day

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Other Former Buffs in the Super Bowl Mix

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks to the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacksonville blew past expectations last season under first-year coach Liam Coen, winning the AFC South and nearly knocking off the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round.

The Jaguars drafted Colorado great Travis Hunter last April and later signed safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and defensive end BJ Green II to undrafted free-agent contracts. All three are under control for 2026, thrusting three former Buffs into the Super Bowl mix.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end BJ Green II (95) celebrates his sack on New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) in the third quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After suffering a season-ending LCL injury, Hunter is expected to return healthy for his second NFL campaign, and the Jaguars could certainly use his talents at both wide receiver and cornerback. Before going down, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner totaled 28 catches for 298 yards and one touchdown, 15 total tackles and three passes defended.