What Brady Russell’s Super Bowl LX Win Means For Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes offseason is officially in full swing and full of changes, but that doesn’t mean the program is out of the spotlight. Former Buffaloes fullback Brady Russell is now a Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots on Sunday night by a score of 29-13.

Russell wasn’t on the field playing, but he still made an impression after the game. He was caught on camera pouring a jug of yellow Gatorade on coach Mike Macdonald as the Seahawks celebrated their second Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks fullback Brady Russell (38) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Russell hasn't done much at this level, he is the first Super Bowl champion out of Boulder, Colorado since offensive lineman Nate Soldier won one with the Patriots in 2017.

In a program looking to start anew and rebuild some much-needed steam, any tie it has to the NFL will help the Buffaloes rise to the top again.

It’s a reminder that Buffaloes are still finding their way onto the NFL stage, even if the paths look different than expected. Moments like this keep the program connected to football’s brightest spotlight.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks fullback Brady Russell (38) exits the tunnel during player introductions before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

It’s a big deal for the Buffaloes program for a former player to win a Super Bowl, the first in almost a decade.

Russell had just one season playing for coach Deion Sanders. Despite not being the most production-worthy player for the Buffaloes, he's made a name for himself in the league as a tight end/fullback hybrid and has been on a roster for three seasons.

After going undrafted in the 2023 draft, Russell worked his way onto a 53-man roster and hasn’t looked back. Years later, he’s a Super Bowl winner, a true measure of the heights to which a player can ascend.

For the Buffaloes program, it provides a reminder that all of these individuals have the opportunity to play at the highest level of their sport.

His achievement is proof that even Colorado football players don't have to be standouts to contribute to the next level of play. Russell's victory remains an inspiration to every Buffaloes footballer pursuing their dream in the NFL.

Tracing Brady Russell’s Impact on Colorado Football

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Brady Russell (38) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Although his time with the Buffaloes didn’t lead to him being drafted, Russell still left his mark on the program. His play on the field showed he had what it took to keep playing at the next level.

He finished his Buffaloes career with 78 receptions for 799 receiving yards, and four touchdowns with the program. His best season was achieved during the 2021 season, where he achieved over 300 yards and scored a touchdown.

Those figures may never have been front-page news, but they were adequate to lay the groundwork for a professional career. Russell's time in Boulder proved that such efforts can get doors opened, with or without a title.

In the end, Russell’s time in Colorado provided an opportunity for him to win a Super Bowl ring.