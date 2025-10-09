Buffs Beat

Latest Predictions for Iowa State Cyclones, Colorado Buffaloes Matchup

The Colorado Buffaloes will be hosting the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones this upcoming week. Colorado is still seeking their first big 12 conference win of the season. Do the advanced analytics think Deion Sanders's team will pull the upset?

Cory Pappas

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes are back at home this week and will host the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Colorado has been reeling in Big 12 play and are still searching for their first conference win. 

Can the Buffaloes pull the upset?

Colorado vs. Iowa State Preview, FPI Prediction

Colorado Buffaloes Iowa State Cyclones Deion Sanders Coach Prime FPI Prediction Betting Odds Kaidon Salter Rocco Becht Big 12
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes have a 36.9 percent chance to beat the Iowa State Cyclones according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. 

Colorado has struggled this season. They have yet to win a game over a team in a power conference. They are 2-4 this season with their only two wins coming over the Delaware Blue Hens and Wyoming Cowboys. 

Coach Deion Sanders has had to make multiple changes at quarterback already this season. “Coach Prime” went with Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter for the first two games of the season, but made a change before their Big 12 opener in Week 3. Sanders started Ryan Staub against the Houston Cougars. Staub only had one start and then it was right back to Salter in their next game. An official starter has not been named for the Iowa State game at this point.

Colorado Buffaloes Iowa State Cyclones Deion Sanders Coach Prime FPI Prediction Betting Odds Kaidon Salter Rocco Becht Big 12
Oct 4, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Iowa State is 5-1 this season and is coming off of their first loss on the road to the Cincinnati Bearcats. They are led by quarterback Rocco Becht. Becht has throw for 1,417 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Matt Campbell has been the Cyclones coach since 2016 and has a record of 47-37. Iowa State went 11-3 last season and have their sights set on a College Football Playoff appearance in 2025.

Colorado vs. Iowa State Betting Odds

Colorado Buffaloes Iowa State Cyclones Deion Sanders Coach Prime FPI Prediction Betting Odds Kaidon Salter Rocco Becht Big 12
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) throws downfield against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Colorado is currently a 2.5 point home underdog against Iowa State. They had odds of +114 to win outright while Iowa State is -135. 

The over/under is at 52.5 points. 

Colorado vs. Iowa State Score Prediction 

Colorado Buffaloes Iowa State Cyclones Deion Sanders Coach Prime FPI Prediction Betting Odds Kaidon Salter Rocco Becht Big 12
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) reacts with teammates after a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Despite Colorado's struggles and Iowa State being a top 25 team in the country, the betting lines think that Colorado has a very good chance to pull off the upset. The Buffaloes have shown that they can hang around against tougher opponents, but they have not shown an ability to close.

Against Georgia Tech, BYU, and TCU, Colorado had opportunities late to win the game but were not able to come through. With the uncertainty at quarterback and inability to get over the hump late in a game, it is hard to pick the Buffaloes to beat the Cyclones even with them being in front of the Folsom Field fans in Boulder. The Cyclones led by Becht come on the road and cover the 2.5 point spread, knocking Colorado down to 2-5.

Iowa State 27, Colorado 17

