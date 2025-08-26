Buffs Beat

Why Deion Sanders Named Kaidon Salter As Colorado Buffaloes' Starting Quarterback

Coach Deion Sanders announced Tuesday that Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter will be the Colorado Buffaloes' starting quarterback in their season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis may also see some action, however.

Jack Carlough

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
BOULDER — As expected, Kaidon Salter will start at quarterback in the Colorado Buffaloes' season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday evening.

Coach Deion Sanders announced his decision during a press conference on Tuesday, stating that Salter's experience helped give him the edge over fellow quarterbacks Julian "JuJu" Lewis and Ryan Staub. Salter transferred to Colorado after four seasons at Liberty, where he threw for 5,887 yards and 56 touchdowns.

Why Deion Sanders Is Rolling With Kaidon Salter

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

With Colorado entering another season with high expectations, Salter gives the Buffs a win-now type of quarterback who won plenty at Liberty. Most notably, the Cedar Hill, Texas, native helped the Flames to an undefeated regular season and a Conference USA championship in 2023.

"The kid has a ton of experience, dual-threat, he can throw the heck out of the ball as well," Sanders said of Salter. "He's the guy at this point."

Salter will succeed former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who threw for 7,364 yards and 64 while leading the Buffs to 13 wins over the past two seasons. Shedeur was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of April's NFL Draft.

Aug 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jamil Muhammad (45) chases Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

While Shedeur used his legs on occasion, Colorado's offense will look considerably different with Salter being a true dual-threat quarterback. Opposing defensive ends and linebackers now must respect the run and possibly implement a quarterback spy.

Ultimately, Salter's experience at the college level made him the clear choice over Lewis, who played only three seasons of high school football before joining the Buffs in December.

"He's done it before," Deion Sanders said. "This is not his first time running down the tunnel and getting to start. He's done it before, and his experience is vital. We don't tend to seem like a young team. We have a ton of experience on offense and the defensive side of the ball, especially the coaching staff as well. I like what he's been doing in camp, I like what he did in the spring. He's growing and growing and growing."

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"Coach Prime" added that offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Pat Shurmur and assistant Byron Leftwich played key roles in helping Salter acclimate to Colorado.

"Pat has done a wonderful job with him," Sanders said. "He's (Salter) going to do well. Byron Leftwich has brought a lot to the table when he's available and he's able to come and work with him. I defer to those two coaches to allow me to understand what I see as valid."

Deion Sanders Shares Plan For Julian Lewis

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Depending on how the game goes, Sanders hopes to also give the 17-year-old Lewis some time under center in Friday's season opener.

"We're praying and we're hoping that you see some JuJu periodically through the game as well," Sanders said. "We would like to get him some reps as well, but the game predicates that."

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

