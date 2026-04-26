The Legacy Preston Hodge Leaves at Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Preston Hodge is set to begin his NFL career after signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent after the 2026 NFL Draft. As Hodge moves to the NFL level, there is one important question to consider. What legacy will Hodge leave in Boulder?

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Second Cornerback Drafted Under Deion Sanders

After signing with the Jaguars, Hodge is the next NFL defensive back out of Colorado under coach Deion Sanders.

Hodge joins great company as the most notable cornerback drafted out of Colorado under Coach Prime was Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter. Hodge also joins former Buffs defensive back Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig on the Jaguars, continuing the pipeline from Boulder to the NFL.

In his two seasons at Colorado, Hodge recorded 19 pass breakups and three interceptions. Hunter, in his two seasons, totaled 16 pass breakups and seven interceptions.

The similarities are very interesting, but clearly, Sanders has been able to do an excellent job of developing corners to have great ball production and success at the college level.

Hodge and Hunter were both successful in different ways, but each of them was a very reliable piece in the Buffaloes secondary. They both even played together during the 2024 season when Colorado had one of its best secondary units under Coach Prime.

The fact that Hodge is in company with Hunter and received coaching from Sanders gives him an incredible opportunity to not only leave Colorado as one of its more productive defensive backs but also have a very successful career in the NFL.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos cornerback Preston Hodge (24) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Versatility and Character

Hodge was not just someone who made big plays for the Buffaloes; he was also a player who had tremendous versatility and showed great character.

As one of the more experienced players for Colorado last season, Hodge had to step into a leadership role to help set the expectation. Coach Prime has talked about how Hodge stepped up vocally, but in addition to his thoughts, Hodge led with his actions.

On the field, Hodge was a very productive player, but in addition to that, he was willing and capable of playing multiple positions in the secondary, which included outside corner and nickel corner. His versatility enabled other players to find different roles on the field and showed how selfless he was, wanting to do whatever he could to help the team find success.

Despite the lack of team success, Hodge still found a way to do his job well and never quit on the Buffaloes. He played in all 12 games and each game and gave his best effort. To see that with a player like Hodge is very rare, and such could be one thing that helps him to continue to develop as a leader.

As Hodge begins his NFL career with the Jaguars, the character he has developed, the versatility he has, and his history of production are all things that he will be remembered for at Colorado, and could shape him into a great NFL player.

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