Projecting Where Former Colorado Wide Receiver Sincere Brown Will Land In NFL Draft

He may not have reached his full potential with the Colorado Buffaloes this past season, but wide receiver Sincere Brown remains an intriguing name to watch as the pre-NFL Draft process picks up.

Coming off a largely up-and-down year in Boulder, Brown declared for the NFL Draft earlier this month and should receive some interest due to his blazing speed and 6-foot-5 frame. Numbers-wise, the former Campbell transfer caught 22 passes for 376 yards and two touchdowns at Colorado, although he was hindered by poor quarterback play.

If he tests well at pro day, Brown could boost his draft stock into a projected late-round pick. However, considering his lack of production at the Power Four level, Brown will most likely either land an undrafted free-agent contract or a rookie mini-camp invite.

“A guy at that size, that can run that fast, he has to develop to be a total package receiver, not just a guy that can run,” Colorado wide receivers coach Jason Phillips said of Brown.

Brown's best game with the Buffs came against the Delaware Blue Hens when he caught four passes for 120 yards and a touchdown.

"Man, you have no idea. Sincere came in the back, in the equipment room, and gave me the biggest hug," Colorado coach Deion Sanders said after Brown's breakout performance. "He was so happy. He was so elated because you have no idea, ladies and gentlemen, we have a tremendous receiving room. They just need an opportunity. That's it."

Brown also had a 68-yard touchdown catch against the Wyoming Cowboys and totaled 50 receiving yards against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Before transferring to Colorado, Brown caught 61 passes for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns during his final season at Campbell in 2024.

"With faith, gratitude, and relentless determination, I'm ready to pursue my dream at the highest level," Brown wrote on social media. "The journey continues and the best is yet to come. After countless hours of prayer, reflection, and discussion with the people who mean the world to me, I'm blessed, honored and excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The 2026 NFL Draft is set for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.

Brown is one of four Buffs who've formally declared for the NFL Draft, joining defensive end Arden Walker, long snapper Kameron Hawkins and offensive lineman Zarian McGill. None are exactly NFL locks, but each will have the opportunity to boost their stock in pre-draft events.

Looking back to last spring, safety Shilo Sanders, linebacker LaVonta Bentley, defensive lineman Shane Cokes, safety Herman Smith III, offensive lineman Justin Mayers, defensive end BJ Green II, safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and wide receiver Will Sheppard all received NFL opportunities after going undrafted.