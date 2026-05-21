Ranking The Big 12’s Best Mascots From Best To Worst

College football mascots are part of what makes the sport feel different from every other level of football. And in the Big 12, there’s no shortage of personality.

From legendary cowboy mascots to oversized frogs and athletic cats, the Big 12 has one of the most entertaining collections of mascots in college football. But when it comes to overall tradition, recognizability, and game-day presence, the Colorado Buffaloes' beloved mascot Chip ranks among the top of the pack.

Here’s our ranking of every Big 12 mascot ahead of the 2026 college football season.

No. 16 — Utah Utes Swoop

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Utes mascot Swoop gestures in the second half against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There’s nothing necessarily wrong with Swoop, but compared to the rest of the Big 12, the red-tailed hawk just doesn’t stand out much visually. Utah fans love him, but the Big 12 has strong mascot personalities to compete with.

The Buffs will host Utah on Oct. 17 during Family Weekend in Boulder.

No. 15 — Houston Cougars Shasta and Sasha

Oct 12, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars mascots Shasta and Sasha stand on the field during the game between Houston Cougars and Cincinnati Bearcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Houston’s mascots, Shasta and Sasha, are respectable, but they don’t carry the same personality or recognizability as others in the conference. It’s also hard to mention Houston's mascot, Shasta, without remembering the time Oregon’s mascot, The Duck, smacked him around back in 2007.

The Buffs will host Houston for Homecoming on Nov. 13.

No. 14 — Arizona Wildcats Wilbur Wildcat

Dec 20, 2008; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona Wildcats mascot Wilbur Wildcat waves an Arizona flag during the Wildcats' 31-21 victory over the Brigham Young Cougars in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wilbur has been around since 1959 and absolutely suits Arizona’s identity, but compared to the mascots ranked ahead of them, Wilbur feels more traditional than memorable, blending in with several other cats in the conference.

No. 13 — Baylor Bears Bruiser

Nov 9, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Baylor Bears mascot Bruiser the Bear poses during a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bruiser fits Baylor well, but visually, he's never quite stood out nationally compared to some of the more recognizable mascots in the conference. Colorado travels to Waco on Sept. 26 for its first matchup with the Bears since the unforgettable “Miracle at Folsom” overtime thriller.

No. 12 — Cincinnati Bearcats The Bearcat

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The Cincinnati Bearcats mascot as seen during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

We’ve had cats. We’ve had bears. Now we’ve got bear-cats.

The Bearcat name is unique and one of the strangest nicknames in college athletics. Technically, it’s based on a binturong, not an actual bear or cat. That uniqueness helps, but visually, it still feels more middle-of-the-pack. Colorado will travel to Cincinnati on Nov. 21 to take on the Bearcats.

No. 11 — Kansas State Wildcats Willie the Wildcat

Oct 11, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats mascot Willie Wildcat poses before the team arrives at the stadium for a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Willie is a solid mascot across the board and fits Kansas State’s identity well. The challenge is that the Big 12 already has several cat mascots, which makes it harder for Willie to stand out from the cat crowd. The Buffs host Kansas State on Halloween, Oct. 31.

No. 10 — Iowa State Cyclones Cy the Cardinal

Dec 29, 2023; Memphis, TN, USA; Iowa State Cyclones mascot Cy the cardinal cheers during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Turning a weather event into a mascot was never going to be easy, so Iowa State deserves some creativity points here. But at the end of the day, Cy is still basically a cardinal named after a cyclone, which knocks him down a bit in intimidation factor.

Still, Cy gets bonus points for winning the CBS Sportsline “Most Dominant College Mascot on Earth” challenge in 2007 and the Capital One National Mascot of the Year award in 2008.

No. 9 — BYU Cougars Cosmo the Cougar

Sep 24, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars mascot Cosmo slides down a ramp in the stands to the field during a time out in the second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Despite his slightly odd face, particularly the eyes, Cosmo may honestly be the most athletic mascot in the Big 12. Between the in-game stunts, viral moments, and nonstop energy, BYU’s mascot has built a strong national following over the last several years.

No. 8 — Texas Tech Raider Red

Aug 30, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; The Texas Tech Red Raiders mascot Raider Red on the field before the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Raider Red fully embraces the over-the-top energy that makes college football fun. The cowboy hat, giant mustache, and masked outlaw look make him an easy top 10 entry, somehow managing to feel both intimidating and ridiculous at the same time.

Colorado hosts Texas Tech on Oct. 3.

No. 7 — Arizona State Sun Devils Sparky

Arizona State mascot Sparky does pushups after his team scores a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct 5, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sparky has one of the cleanest mascot designs in the conference and fits Arizona State’s branding perfectly. The pitchfork alone makes him instantly recognizable in college sports, and the classic devil look carries just enough edge and energy to stand out without feeling overdone.

The Buffs will take on the Sun Devils in Tempe on Nov. 7.

No. 6 — Kansas Jayhawks Big Jay and Baby Jay

Big Jay and Baby Jay poses during Friday's Late Night in the Phog inside Allen Fieldhouse. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kansas gets extra bonus points for somehow making two mascots work perfectly together. Big Jay is iconic, while Baby Jay adds just enough cuteness and charm to make the pairing unforgettable.

No. 5 — TCU Horned Frogs Super Frog

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; TCU Horned Frogs mascot Super Frogs during the third quarter of the CFP national championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Super Frog is weird in the best possible way. The giant smile and slightly unsettling expression have turned the mascot into an internet favorite over the years. The Horned Frogs also helped inspire Texas A&M’s “Gig ’em” tradition, adding a little extra layer to its place in college football lore.

No. 4 — Oklahoma State Cowboys Pistol Pete

Pistol Pete walks along the sidelines in the second quarter during an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State (OSU) and Tulsa at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pistol Pete is one of the most iconic mascot faces in all of college sports. The oversized cowboy head should not work nearly as well as it does, but it’s become completely synonymous with Oklahoma State athletics. Colorado travels to Stillwater on Oct. 24.

No. 3 — West Virginia Mountaineers The Mountaineer

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; The West Virginia Mountaineers mascot leads the team in waiving to children currently at the WVU Medicine Golisano Children's hospital before their game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The Mountaineer stands apart because it’s not a costumed mascot at all. Much like Notre Dame’s Leprechaun, the role feels tied directly to the school’s identity and community. The frontier look, rifle, and full commitment to the character make it one of the most unique traditions in college football.

No. 2 — UCF Knights Knightro

Oct 4, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights mascot Knightro performs during the second quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Knightro has to be the funnest-looking mascot in the Big 12. The black-and-gold armor, cartoonish-style eyes, and bulky design still feel modern without losing personality. And honestly, the name “Knightro” alone deserves extra points. Colorado closes the regular season against UCF on Nov. 28.

No. 1 — Colorado Buffaloes Chip

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Chip performs in the second quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nobody in the Big 12 blends tradition, recognizability, and championship success quite like Chip.

Colorado’s beloved mascot has been a staple of game days in Boulder since the 1980s and remains one of the most recognizable mascots in college football. Chip’s résumé also speaks for itself, winning Universal Cheerleaders Association mascot national championships in 2009, 2010, and 2020.

More importantly, Chip simply feels synonymous with Colorado football.

Whether it’s interacting with fans on game day, roaming the sidelines at Folsom Field, or representing the Buffs nationally, Chip has become deeply tied to the identity of Colorado athletics over the past several decades.

Later this summer, Buffs fans will get another reminder of that when Chip joins the rest of the conference mascots at Big 12 media days in July.

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