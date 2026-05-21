Ranking The Big 12’s Best Mascots From Best To Worst
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College football mascots are part of what makes the sport feel different from every other level of football. And in the Big 12, there’s no shortage of personality.
From legendary cowboy mascots to oversized frogs and athletic cats, the Big 12 has one of the most entertaining collections of mascots in college football. But when it comes to overall tradition, recognizability, and game-day presence, the Colorado Buffaloes' beloved mascot Chip ranks among the top of the pack.
Here’s our ranking of every Big 12 mascot ahead of the 2026 college football season.
No. 16 — Utah Utes Swoop
There’s nothing necessarily wrong with Swoop, but compared to the rest of the Big 12, the red-tailed hawk just doesn’t stand out much visually. Utah fans love him, but the Big 12 has strong mascot personalities to compete with.
The Buffs will host Utah on Oct. 17 during Family Weekend in Boulder.
No. 15 — Houston Cougars Shasta and Sasha
Houston’s mascots, Shasta and Sasha, are respectable, but they don’t carry the same personality or recognizability as others in the conference. It’s also hard to mention Houston's mascot, Shasta, without remembering the time Oregon’s mascot, The Duck, smacked him around back in 2007.
The Buffs will host Houston for Homecoming on Nov. 13.
No. 14 — Arizona Wildcats Wilbur Wildcat
Wilbur has been around since 1959 and absolutely suits Arizona’s identity, but compared to the mascots ranked ahead of them, Wilbur feels more traditional than memorable, blending in with several other cats in the conference.
No. 13 — Baylor Bears Bruiser
Bruiser fits Baylor well, but visually, he's never quite stood out nationally compared to some of the more recognizable mascots in the conference. Colorado travels to Waco on Sept. 26 for its first matchup with the Bears since the unforgettable “Miracle at Folsom” overtime thriller.
No. 12 — Cincinnati Bearcats The Bearcat
We’ve had cats. We’ve had bears. Now we’ve got bear-cats.
The Bearcat name is unique and one of the strangest nicknames in college athletics. Technically, it’s based on a binturong, not an actual bear or cat. That uniqueness helps, but visually, it still feels more middle-of-the-pack. Colorado will travel to Cincinnati on Nov. 21 to take on the Bearcats.
No. 11 — Kansas State Wildcats Willie the Wildcat
Willie is a solid mascot across the board and fits Kansas State’s identity well. The challenge is that the Big 12 already has several cat mascots, which makes it harder for Willie to stand out from the cat crowd. The Buffs host Kansas State on Halloween, Oct. 31.
No. 10 — Iowa State Cyclones Cy the Cardinal
Turning a weather event into a mascot was never going to be easy, so Iowa State deserves some creativity points here. But at the end of the day, Cy is still basically a cardinal named after a cyclone, which knocks him down a bit in intimidation factor.
Still, Cy gets bonus points for winning the CBS Sportsline “Most Dominant College Mascot on Earth” challenge in 2007 and the Capital One National Mascot of the Year award in 2008.
No. 9 — BYU Cougars Cosmo the Cougar
Despite his slightly odd face, particularly the eyes, Cosmo may honestly be the most athletic mascot in the Big 12. Between the in-game stunts, viral moments, and nonstop energy, BYU’s mascot has built a strong national following over the last several years.
No. 8 — Texas Tech Raider Red
Raider Red fully embraces the over-the-top energy that makes college football fun. The cowboy hat, giant mustache, and masked outlaw look make him an easy top 10 entry, somehow managing to feel both intimidating and ridiculous at the same time.
Colorado hosts Texas Tech on Oct. 3.
No. 7 — Arizona State Sun Devils Sparky
Sparky has one of the cleanest mascot designs in the conference and fits Arizona State’s branding perfectly. The pitchfork alone makes him instantly recognizable in college sports, and the classic devil look carries just enough edge and energy to stand out without feeling overdone.
The Buffs will take on the Sun Devils in Tempe on Nov. 7.
No. 6 — Kansas Jayhawks Big Jay and Baby Jay
Kansas gets extra bonus points for somehow making two mascots work perfectly together. Big Jay is iconic, while Baby Jay adds just enough cuteness and charm to make the pairing unforgettable.
No. 5 — TCU Horned Frogs Super Frog
Super Frog is weird in the best possible way. The giant smile and slightly unsettling expression have turned the mascot into an internet favorite over the years. The Horned Frogs also helped inspire Texas A&M’s “Gig ’em” tradition, adding a little extra layer to its place in college football lore.
No. 4 — Oklahoma State Cowboys Pistol Pete
Pistol Pete is one of the most iconic mascot faces in all of college sports. The oversized cowboy head should not work nearly as well as it does, but it’s become completely synonymous with Oklahoma State athletics. Colorado travels to Stillwater on Oct. 24.
No. 3 — West Virginia Mountaineers The Mountaineer
The Mountaineer stands apart because it’s not a costumed mascot at all. Much like Notre Dame’s Leprechaun, the role feels tied directly to the school’s identity and community. The frontier look, rifle, and full commitment to the character make it one of the most unique traditions in college football.
No. 2 — UCF Knights Knightro
Knightro has to be the funnest-looking mascot in the Big 12. The black-and-gold armor, cartoonish-style eyes, and bulky design still feel modern without losing personality. And honestly, the name “Knightro” alone deserves extra points. Colorado closes the regular season against UCF on Nov. 28.
No. 1 — Colorado Buffaloes Chip
Nobody in the Big 12 blends tradition, recognizability, and championship success quite like Chip.
Colorado’s beloved mascot has been a staple of game days in Boulder since the 1980s and remains one of the most recognizable mascots in college football. Chip’s résumé also speaks for itself, winning Universal Cheerleaders Association mascot national championships in 2009, 2010, and 2020.
More importantly, Chip simply feels synonymous with Colorado football.
Whether it’s interacting with fans on game day, roaming the sidelines at Folsom Field, or representing the Buffs nationally, Chip has become deeply tied to the identity of Colorado athletics over the past several decades.
Later this summer, Buffs fans will get another reminder of that when Chip joins the rest of the conference mascots at Big 12 media days in July.
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Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.