Ranking Colorado's Remaining Big 12 Games From Easiest To Toughest
The Colorado Buffaloes are 3-4, going 1-3 in Big 12 conference play. After securing a win against the Iowa State Cyclones, the Buffaloes are heading into their bye week. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have just five more games remaining in the regular season.
Colorado has a tough couple of matchups after the bye. With just three wins, the Buffaloes will have put up a fight for bowl eligibility. A look at the Colorado Buffaloes' final five opponents, ranked from easiest to most challenging.
West Virginia Mountaineers
When/Where: Nov. 8 at Milan Pusker Stadium in Morgantown West, Virginia
The West Virginia Mountaineers are 2-4, going 0-3 in Big 12 conference play. With just two wins, West Virginia is shaping up to be Colorado’s easiest remaining matchup.
The Mountaineers are led by quarterback Nicco Marchiol, who has passed for 720 yards and two touchdowns. He has thrown two interceptions and has been sacked nine times. Marchiol also leads the team with 195 rushing yards and one touchdown.
His top target is wide receiver Cam Vaughn, who has 19 receptions for 320 yards and three touchdowns. The Mountaineers use multiple running backs, with five totaling over 100 rushing yards. Colorado’s key to success is to shut down the run game quickly and force Marchiol to throw the ball.
Record aside, the Mountaineers can still put together a strong performance. One of the program’s wins this season was against the Pittsburgh Panthers, who currently hold a 4-2 record. With the game also being in West Virginia, the Buffaloes will have to be ready for a hostile environment.
Kansas State Wildcats
When/Where: Nov. 29 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.
To close out the regular season, Colorado will face the Kansas State Wildcats. Kansas State entered the season as a top-25 team with higher expectations, but the Wildcats had a tough start. Kansas State is 3-4 this season, with a 2-2 in the Big 12.
Kansas State is led by quarterback Avery Johnson, who has passed for 1,561 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has a completion percentage of 62.8, but has only thrown two interceptions. Despite a lower completion percentage, Johnson can make big plays for his team. He is also a talented runner, with 238 yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Johnson’s top target is wide receiver Jayce Brown with 32 receptions for 417 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Jaron Tibbs is another big target with 30 receptions for 260 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Joe Jackson leads the team with 313 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Despite Kansas State’s record, this could be a high-stakes matchup. It is the final game of the regular season, and while both teams will want to end the year on a high note, it could also be the deciding factor on whether Colorado can become bowl-eligible.
Arizona Wildcats
When/Where: Nov. 1 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.
The Arizona Wildcats are 4-2 and 1-2 in the Big 12. The one conference 23-17 win was against Kansas State.
Arizona has had some tough losses this season, but the offense has led the team to big wins as well. The Wildcats are led by quarterback Noah Fifita, who has passed for 1,560 yards and 15 touchdowns. His completion percentage is 62.7, and he has thrown just four interceptions. Fifita also has three rushing touchdowns.
Running back Ismail Mahdi leads the team with 403 rushing yards and one touchdown. The team’s leading receiver is wide receiver Javin Whatley with 328 yards and three touchdowns. Arizona has a talented offense that has had big games this season, which the Colorado defense will have to watch for.
The Wildcats' defense has also forced nine interceptions this year, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Colorado has the edge as the home team, but the Buffaloes will still have to prepare for a tough opponent.
Arizona State Sun Devils
When/Where: Nov. 22 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado
Heading into the season, the Arizona State Sun Devils were known to be one of the most challenging opponents on Colorado’s schedule this year. Arizona State is 4-2, going 2-1 in the Big 12.
Quarterback Sam Leavitt's return to the team this season was big for the Sun Devils. He has passed for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns, but has also thrown three interceptions and has been sacked 12 times. Leavitt also has 281 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Arizona State has a talented run game with running back Raleek Brown having 573 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is a playmaker for Arizona State, totaling 523 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
Arizona State also has a talented defense to watch for, totaling 19 sacks. The matchup will be Colorado's final home game, and the energy from the crowd could help the Buffaloes, but it will not be an easy task.
No. 23 Utah Utes
When/Where: Oct. 25 at 8:15 p.m. MT at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.
When the Colorado Buffaloes return from their bye week, they face a tough opponent, the No. 23 Utah Utes. The Utes are a consistently strong team, with a 5-1 record, going 2-1 in the Big 12.
Quarterback Devon Dampier is having a big season, with 1,131 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He has been sacked just three times and leads the team with 378 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He can create plays for his team, which is leading to Utah’s success this season.
Dampier's top target is wide receiver Ryan Davis, who leads the team with 416 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Utah defensive end John Henry Daley is a force to be reckoned with, giving opposing offenses a challenge. He leads the team with 30 total tackles, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles.
The Colorado Buffaloes will have a tough task ahead of them when they return from their bye week and look to finish the season strong.