Analyzing Colorado Transfer Jehiem Oatis's Limited Production
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is a proud user of the transfer portal, adding key pieces to Colorado's roster like quarterback Kaidon Salter. However, not every transfer has made an immediate impact.
Defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis is a redshirt junior who transferred to Colorado after spending three seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide, and fans were excited to see the SEC lineman play for "Coach Prime." However, Oatis has not been a main contributor along Colorado's defensive line like many expected.
Oatis Enters With High Expectations
Despite three seasons in Alabama, Oatis chose to redshirt in 2024, finishing the season with two tackles. After a great decrease in playing time and former Alabama coach Nick Saban’s retirement, Oatis entered the portal.
As a freshman in 2022, Oatis played in 12 games, starting in 10. After announcing his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes, some thought he could restart his collegiate career and help build an NFL Draft profile.
Per 247Sports, Oatis was a four-star player in the transfer portal, and was the No. 60 overall player and the No. 7 defensive lineman.
Oatis transferred to Colorado with excitement to play for Sanders, defensive pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp, and defensive lines coach Domata Peko.
“Got a great defensive line coach in coach Sapp,” Oatis told On3’s Pete Nakos after announcing his transfer to Colorado. “I came out here because of the great coaches. And I wanted to play for coach Deion. Seeing our coaches, you know what they did in the league and the legacy they left there. Like coach Peko, he played 15 years in the league at nose tackle. That explains it all right there.”
Oatis’ Slow Start To The Season
The Colorado Buffaloes' pass rush as a whole has not been as strong as expected. The Buffaloes total just eight sacks through six games after leading the Big 12 in sacks last season.
This season, despite playing in all five games, Oatis has recorded five total tackles. His tackles came from just three games, not reaching his high expectations. Per 247Sports, Oatis has played just 89 snaps this season.
With the lack of production, Oatis is not earning more snaps, but on the positive side, of the three games he recorded tackles in, two were against the No. 18 BYU Cougars and the TCU Horned Frogs. Oatis recorded one tackle against BYU and two against TCU. While it is not much, the slight increase in production in the past two games could be a good sign for Oatis.
The defensive line transfer could take a step forward in the second half of the season if he continues to make plays for the defense.
The Colorado Buffaloes will be up against a tough opponent in week 7, the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones. If Oatis is starting to pick up steam, he could be a difference maker against the Cyclones, leading to him earning more snaps when the team returns from the bye.
The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off against the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 1:30 p.m. MT at Folsom Field. Oatis' snap count and production level will be something to watch when Colorado's defense is on the field.