Four-Star Quarterback Recruit Brodie McWhorter Considering Colorado, Sets Commitment Date
One of the highest-ranked quarterbacks in the class of 2026 is considering the Colorado Buffaloes and four other teams as his college commitment announcement date nears.
According to Rivals, four-star gunslinger Brodie McWhorter is down to the CU Buffs, Auburn Tigers, Wisconsin Badgers, Mississippi State Bulldogs and Indiana Hoosiers. The Kingston, Georgia prospect plans to reveal his pledge to one of those five teams on May 15.
Rivals ranks McWorther as the No. 14 quarterback in his class and the No. 170 overall prospect. 247Sports isn't quite as high on McWhorter, ranking him as a three-star recruit and the No. 33 quarterback in his class.
McWhorter was previously looking closely at the West Virginia Mountaineers and Syracuse Orange, but neither made his latest cut.
Colorado and McWorther haven't been connected for long. After speaking with CU director of recruiting Corey Phillips, McWhorter announced an offer from the Buffs on Jan. 31. One day later, he posted a picture of himself alongside North Carolina coach Bill Belichick while on a recruiting visit.
Rivals reported last month that McWhorter plans on taking an official recruiting visit to Boulder from June 13-15. He also has dates locked in to check out Wisconsin (April 25-27), Indiana (June 5-8) and Mississippi State (June 20-22). Indiana and Mississippi State have both hosted McWhorter on visits this month, and he has a March 28 trip to Auburn scheduled, according to Rivals.
Earlier this year, McWhorter spoke with 247Sports' Steve Robertson about what he's looking for in a college program.
"I have always had three things that I was looking for going into this process," McWhorter told 247Sports. "The development piece is part of that. My goal is to play in the NFL. I want to know the guys I'm around and how they're going to develop each and every day to get to that level.
"The relationships with the coaching staff is another big thing. The next three to four years that is going to be my home away from home. I can't be there and not be happy. At the end of the day, I won't play to my highest potential, because I won't be confident... The final thing is the schematic fit. I can't go into an offense that runs the Wing-T every play. We don't see that much anymore, but you get the point right there."
Although he'll have to beat out Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter for the Buffs' starting job in 2025, incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis appears to be the future of the quarterback position at Colorado. Still, coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs would benefit from adding another young arm to possibly succeed Lewis down the road.