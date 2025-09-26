Deion Sanders Sends Clear Message To Colorado Buffaloes' 'Dawgs' Entering BYU Game
For the Colorado Buffaloes to have a shot at upsetting the BYU Cougars, they'll need their biggest players (literally and figuratively) to rise to the occasion on Saturday night.
Coach Deion Sanders expects a lot from his leaders — quarterback Kaidon Salter would agree — and Colorado's slow start should have the Buffs drooling over an opportunity to get revenge against BYU. Still, Sanders' squad must play to a level that hasn't been seen yet this season.
Deion Sanders' Message To Colorado's 'Dawgs'
During this week's episode of CBS Colorado's "Coach Prime's Playbook," Sanders opened up on the message he has for his top players this week.
"All those guys that wanna be dawgs, it's time to stand up in your cage and bark," Sanders told host Romi Bean.
Sanders also shared that the Buffs must out-physical the Cougars and find ways to make big plays on a more consistent basis. Colorado struggled in both of those areas when it lost to BYU in last season's Alamo Bowl, but "Coach Prime" hopes that things will be different on Saturday.
"The physicality and consistency," Sanders said of CU's greatest challenge against BYU. "They're gonna come well-coached, they're not gonna make many mistakes, and they're gonna be physical. We gotta out-physical them at home. We got to, we must. We can't make mistakes."
"Coach Prime" Still Searching For Consistency
Hoping to drill home the need for consistency, "Coach Prime" shared with Bean that he showed each of his position groups a series of quality plays before asking his players, "Why can't we do that every play?" Consistency has been a problem early this season, and Sanders attributed that to why many position groups remain unsolidified.
"Why does it have to be sporadically? Why does it have to be here, there, first quarter, now we won't see you again until the fourth quarter?" Sanders said. "Give me the remedy. Give me the recipe. Why is that? Is that lack of study? Lack of preparation? Lack of hunger? Lack of thirst? Lack of that dawg in you? What is it?
"Find out what is eliminating you from making those plays consistently and let me know. That's where we are right now. We're working on the consistent part of being who we're capable of being."
Colorado's search for consistency may be hindered by several key injuries heading into Saturday. In the Buffs' latest injury report, running backs DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price, cornerback RJ Johnson, defensive end Samuel Okunlola and other notable players are expected to be sidelined.
As a result of those injuries, Colorado's depth will be tested in its first Big 12 home game. Cornerback Teon Parks, running backs Micah Welch and Dallan Hayden and all healthy interior defensive linemen will be asked to step up against the 3-0 Cougars.
Kickoff at Folsom Field is set for 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.